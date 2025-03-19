iPhone 17 Pro launch in September: Know about 3 major upgrades we expect

Over the past few months, the iPhone 17 series has been a constant part of the conversation as exciting upgrades have started to flood our feeds. As we wait for the official launch in September, several crucial details about the smartphones have already been tipped, giving us hopes for greater upgrades this year. While iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Ultra/ Pro Max are gaining much popularity, the iPhone 17 Pro model is also slated for significant upgrades that may enhance user experience in several areas including camera, performance, AI features, and more. Therefore, we expect that the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro model could be a worthy upgrade for many iPhone users. If you have been keeping up with all the latest updates on the iPhone 17 series, then know about these 3 major upgrades that will likely be introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro model. Know about three major upgrades coming to iPhone 17 Pro model.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro: 3 major upgrades

Over the past few years, Apple has been introducing 8GB RAM storage for its high-end model, despite being over Rs.1 Lakhs. Now, this is finally expected to be changed this year as the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get 12GB RAM storage, contributing to improved performance, effortless multitasking and AI processing. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro could be a great upgrade in terms of performance. Alongside 12GB RAM, iPhone 17 Pro model will likely be powered by the new A19 Pro chipset which is built with TSMC's third-generation 3nm process. This new processor will upgrade the chip's performance, CPU, GPU, and NPU cores, bringing a powerful experience to the users. Therefore, the new chip upgrade may also be the reason for a worthy upgrade.

3. With iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple will likely introduce a 48MP triple camera setup that is expected to include an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens up from a 12MP telephoto camera in the iPhone 16 Pro model. Additionally, Apple may also revamp the camera compartment, bringing a new rectangular camera island. Therefore, not only is the camera getting upgraded, but Apple may also bring a new look to the iPhone 17 Pro.

These are the three major areas where the iPhone 17 Pro could shine in the eyes of buyers. Apart from this, the smartphone is expected to retain a similar 6.3-inch screen, but we may get some display and design upgrades which are yet to be confirmed.