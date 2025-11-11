iPhone 17 Pro-like orange colour could make a debut with Samsung Galaxy S26 series

This year, Apple announced iPhone 17 Pro models in Cosmic Orange colour, which made a huge statement, since there was no black colour option available. Since its launch, people have started calling the iPhone 17 Pro orange as the new black. Now, Samsung is expected to bring something similar with the Galaxy S26 series. In a recent leak, the CAD-rendered design of the Galaxy S26 Plus surfaced online in a similar orange colour to the iPhone 17 Pro. It not only gave a hint for Samsung’s colour picks for the coming year, but it also provided us with a great look at the potential design of the phone. Samsung is rumoured to bring an iPhone 17 Pro-like Cosmic Orange colour variant.(OnLeaks X Android Headline)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus design: What to expect

Tipster OnLeaks and popular tech publication Android Headlines shared rendered images of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, revealing the smartphone’s design from front to back. The rear panel looked quite similar to what we have seen on the Galaxy S25 Edge and the Galaxy Z Fold 7, with grouped camera lenses and a double-layered camera island.

On the front, the smartphone retains similar features to the Galaxy S25 Plus model. Based on the renders, the Galaxy S26 Plus could come with a 6.7-inch display, but may have slimmer bezels. It will likely measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 7.35mm in terms of dimensions. Now, as far as colour variants are concerned, the renders do not provide any certainty to Samsung’s plans of bringing an orange coloured S series phone. The design images are simply a representation of what we could expect during the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus: Specs and features (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus could feature a 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Exynos 2600, based on region, and may offer 12GB of RAM. It will likely come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, we can expect a 4900mAh battery.