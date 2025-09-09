iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India live updates from Apple Event 2025, to cost…

Apple’s “Awe Dropping” Event 2025 is just moments away, and the spotlight is firmly on the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, which is expected to make it Apple’s costliest smartphone yet. The global launch began at 10:30 PM IST on 9 September, with pre-orders in India tipped to start from 12 September and deliveries from 19 September onwards. According to industry estimates, the iPhone 17 Pro Max India price could reach as high as ₹1,64,990, significantly higher than last year’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected around ₹1,24,990, the new iPhone 17 Air (replacing Plus models) close to ₹99,990, and the entry-level iPhone 17 around ₹84,990. For premium smartphone buyers, today’s Apple Event confirms that iPhone 17 series India prices will test just how far consumers are willing to stretch their budgets for design and performance refinements. iPhone 17 Pro models could reportedly get a new back design, along with a logo shift.(Majin Bu On X)

iPhone 17 Pro Max: What’s new?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to feature Apple’s most advanced technology yet. Powered by the A19 Pro chip and running iOS 26, the flagship is expected to deliver unmatched speed and efficiency. A ProMotion 120Hz display, a slimmer chassis, and a refined vertical camera system are also part of the upgrades.

Reports suggest the camera setup on the Pro Max will see major improvements for both photography and videography, continuing Apple’s push to appeal to professional creators.

iPhone 17 Air replaces Plus model

This year marks the end of the iPhone Plus line, with the iPhone 17 Air stepping in. At just 5.5 mm thickness, it is the thinnest iPhone ever, equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED display and a 48MP single camera. The move is part of Apple’s attempt to reposition its mid-tier model with a slimmer, more refined profile.

India pricing: Premium bracket confirmed

Based on leaks and market reports, the iPhone 17 series price in India is expected to range between ₹84,990 for the base model and ₹1,64,990 for the flagship Pro Max. This price structure underlines Apple’s strategy of keeping its smartphones firmly in the premium bracket.

What to expect next

While Apple has yet to confirm final India pricing, the indications point towards a noticeable hike across all models. For Indian buyers, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will test whether its performance, display quality, and design refinements justify a price well beyond ₹1.6 lakh.

The official Apple India website and authorised retailers are expected to update listings shortly after the event concludes.