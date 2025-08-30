iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, US, Dubai…

The September Apple event countdown has begun, with all eyes on the high-end iPhone 17 Pro Max model. This year, the iPhone 17 Pro models are tipped for major upgrades, but Apple may bring some exclusive features to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, making it even more exciting. With upgrades, the tech giant is also rumoured to increase the prices of the entire lineup. Therefore, Pro models are slated to get even more expensive in several regions. Therefore, based on rumours, we have compiled the iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, the US, and Dubai, as these are some of the crucial iPhone markets. iPhone 17 Pro Max is launching on September 9, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India, the US, and Dubai

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to touch Rs. 1,64,990 in India for the base 256GB variant, a whopping increase from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s Rs. 1,44,990 price tag. In the US, the smartphone will reportedly be priced at around $1,249. Lastly, in Dubai, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be priced between AED 5,299 to AED 6,999. Therefore, we can expect a whopping price hike if the rumours are true.

iPhone 17 Pro Max launch: Top 5 upgrades to expect

Upgraded performance: The iPhone 17 Pro Max will reportedly be powered by the new A19 Pro chip that may offer faster CPU, GPU, and NPU performance over its predecessor. In addition, the smartphone is also rumoured to have 12GB of RAM.

New telephoto and selfie camera: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is also expected to feature a new 48MP telephoto lens that may offer up to 8x zoom. In addition, the selfie camera is also getting an upgrade from 12MP to 24MP this year. Therefore, the camera system will likely be more refined.

Vapour cooling system: Apple may finally bring a vapour cooling system for effective heat dissipation to the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. It may bring more efficient performance during heavy tasks like video editing, gaming, and others.

New colours, camera bar, and aluminium frame: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to get new design changes with an expanded camera bar and new Orange and Dark blue colours. In addition, Apple may not bring a titanium frame for Pro models, and we may see a comeback for aluminium frames.

Bigger battery: Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a bigger battery, offering improved battery life and performance. It may also get an AI-powered battery-saving mode via iOS 26, allowing users to get extra hours of usage.