iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Which flagship should you buy in 2025?

The iPhone 17 series will likely debut next month between September 8 to September 11. This year, the series will likely include four models: the base iPhone 17, a new iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. While the entire lineup is slated for major upgrades, many of the smartphone buyers are eyeing the Pro Max model due to its premium features and rumoured upgrades. But, is it worth the hype considering other flagships in the market? Well, the iPhone 17 Pro Max directly competes with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model in the flagship market. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between these two popular flagships to know which one is worth the hype. Here’s a detailed comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. (Majin BU/ Samsung)

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Design and display

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is slated for major design changes this year, from a new camera module to a new placement of the Apple logo. Reportedly, the smartphone is getting an expanded camera bar, giving a slightly new look to the device. Additionally, Apple is discarding titanium for aluminium frames. Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be bulkier with 8.725mm in thickness and could weigh around 227 grams.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G was launched with design refinements, such as curved edges, a slimmer and lighter build. The smartphone retains the titanium build with 8.2mm thickness and weighs only 218 grams. Furthermore, it features a quad camera setup on the rear panel, and the overall design looks and feels quite premium.

For display, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may also get a scratch-resistant anti-reflective coating, similar to the Galaxy S25 Ultra model. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600nits peak brightness.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Camera

This year, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a 48MP triple camera setup, which may include an upgraded 48MP telephoto lens that may offer up to 8× optical zoom. The smartphone is also expected to offer a mechanical aperture, dual video recording, and 8K video recording. On the front, the smartphone is also tipped to feature a 24MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G features a quad camera setup that includes a 200MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, a 50 periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the smartphone sports a 12MP front-facing camera.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Performance and battery

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to be powered by an A19 Pro chip, likely to be fabricated with TSMC’s upgraded 3-nanometer process. Therefore, we can expect fast CPU and GPU performance, with advanced AI processing capabilities. The smartphone is expected to get upgraded to 12GB RAM, up from last year’s 8GB RAM. Whereas, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB of RAM.

For lasting performance, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to offer around 35 hours of battery life, and the battery capacity is expected to reach around 5000mAh. The smartphone could offer up to 35W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery that offers 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G: Price

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was launched at a starting price of Rs. 1,29,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant. Whereas, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be priced at around Rs. 1,45,990 in India.