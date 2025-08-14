iPhone 17 Pro price in India could start at Rs….

With the iPhone 17 series, Apple is expected to make big changes with storage variants and pricing. As of now, price hikes for all iPhone 17 models are uncertain; iPhone 17 Pro, on the other hand, could receive a price hike along with a significant increase in base storage. In the latest leak by a Chinese tipster, the iPhone 17 Pro is tipped to have a minimum storage of 256GB, instead of 128GB. With an increase in storage capacity, Apple is also expected to announce $50 price hike in comparison to last year’s iPhone 16 Pro model. Therefore, if you are planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro this year, then expect a change in prices as well as storage options. iPhone 17 Pro price in India could fall above Rs. 1,20,000 for the 256GB variant.(X/@asherdipps)

iPhone 17 Pro price

A Chinese tipster who goes by the name Instant Digital shared a post on Weibo highlighting the increase in iPhone 17 Pro storage variant and price. Reportedly, the compact pro model will be announced in a 256GB base variant, with a $50 price hike. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro could be priced at $1,049 ( around Rs. 91,735).

In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro was launched at $999 for the 128GB variant and Rs. 1,19,900 in India. Whereas, the 256GB costs $1,199 and Rs. 1,29,900. Therefore, we can expect the iPhone 17 Pro price in India could be around Rs. 1,25,000 for 256GB. If these rumours turn out to be true, then iPhone 17 Pro buyers will be getting quite a great deal despite getting an increased storage option. Now, we will have to wait until launch to confirm what Apple has in store for this year’s iPhone 17 series.

iPhone 17 launch date

Several rumours have surfaced about the upcoming Apple event date, and it is speculated to take place on September 9, 2025. An invite has also been leaked on X (formerly Twitter), showcasing a similar launch date. However, we are skeptic about the leaked invite, since Apple invites are sent two weeks before the event date, and we do not expect it to be shared until August 25. Therefore, we may have to wait for an official announcement to confirm when Apple will debut the iPhone 17 series, the new Apple Watch series 11, and other expected products.