iPhone 17 Pro to arrive with major design overhaul, enhanced performance

iPhone 17 Pro models, anticipated to launch in 2025, are reportedly set to undergo major upgrades across performance, design, and camera features. While earlier leaks have focused on the iPhone 17 Air’s ultra-slim design, fresh rumours have now surfaced surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, hinting at an exciting new direction for the flagship series. Fresh rumours have now surfaced surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, hinting at an exciting new direction for the flagship series.(Unsplash)

Aluminium Frame Making a Comeback

One of the most notable design changes in the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models is the return of the aluminium frame. According to a recent report from The Information, Apple plans to move away from the titanium frames that have been used in the Pro models for the last two generations. This shift marks a return to the more familiar aluminium, which has been a staple of previous iPhone models. Alongside this frame change, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to sport a revamped camera module, switching from the traditional square, glass design to a rectangular one crafted from aluminium. This change is expected to offer a fresh look for the iPhone's camera system.

New Rear Panel Design

In addition to the frame and camera module changes, Apple is said to be introducing a hybrid rear panel design. The iPhone 17 Pro’s rear is expected to be made from a combination of aluminium and glass, with the upper half featuring the aluminium finish and the lower half being constructed from glass. This will not only create a distinctive visual contrast but may also offer better durability. The camera module itself is expected to grow in size, further highlighting the focus on improving the camera system.

Performance Boost with A19 Pro Chip and More RAM

Beyond the design updates, the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to deliver significant performance upgrades. Rumours suggest that Apple will debut a new A19 Pro chip, likely built using TSMC’s cutting-edge 3nm process. This new processor is expected to bring substantial improvements in processing power and efficiency. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max may feature an upgrade to 12GB of RAM, further boosting performance for demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking.

Enhanced Camera Capabilities

Apple is also believed to be planning a major overhaul of the iPhone’s camera system. With upgraded camera sensors, the iPhone 17 Pro models could offer some of the best photography and video capabilities yet, setting a new standard for smartphone cameras.

As we inch closer to the iPhone 17 series' official release, these leaks and rumours suggest that Apple is preparing to make bold changes to its flagship device, delivering a more refined design and a significant performance upgrade.