iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 17: Price in India, display, battery, camera compared

Apple has finally launched its much-anticipated iPhone 17 series at its event in Cupertino, California, on Tuesday. While attention largely went to the iPhone Air, the standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro also received notable updates. With a screen size upgrade on the base model, both devices now share similar dimensions, though key differences remain. The Pro model, in particular, brings additional camera hardware and higher storage options. If you’re struggling to choose between these two models, take a look at this detailed specs comparison to help you decide. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Find out key differences in design, performance, cameras, and pricing.(Apple)

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Price in India

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage variant, while the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,02,900. It is available in five colour options: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, and Black finishes.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro begins at Rs. 1,34,900 for the 256GB variant and Rs. 1,54,900 for the 512GB option. Higher storage models include 1TB at Rs. 1,74,900 and 2TB at Rs. 2,29,900. It is available in three new colour options: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Display and Processor

The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Apple has also introduced Ceramic Shield 2 for durability. The device is powered by Apple’s A19 chip with iOS 26, paired with up to 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

In comparison, the iPhone 17 Pro carries the same display specifications but is powered by the A19 Pro processor. It also includes a vapour chamber cooling system for heat management. This model is available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB options, all running on iOS 26.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Cameras

The iPhone 17 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera featuring an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilisation. This sensor also works as a 2X telephoto lens with a 52mm focal length. The second camera is a 48MP ultra-wide sensor with macro capability. It also has an 18MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 Pro adds a third camera to the mix. It includes a 48MP primary, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto sensor, which makes it the first iPhone to carry identical resolution across all rear cameras. The front camera remains the same as the standard model.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Pro: Battery

According to the company, the iPhone 17 offers up to 30 hours of video playback on a single charge. It can reach 50 percent battery in 20 minutes using a 40W adapter. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro offers a slightly longer battery life with up to 31 hours of video playback. Charging speed matches that of the standard version.