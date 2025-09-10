iPhone 16 and 16 Plus get huge price cut in India after iPhone 17 launch - Check deal now

The iPhone 16 series is now available at a huge discount in India, offering buyers a chance to own Apple’s previous-generation premium models with advanced features at prices that won’t break the bank. Let’s take a closer look at how you can grab this premium iPhone at a lower price before the offer or stock ends. iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are now available at a huge discount in India. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price Drop

On Apple’s official website, the standard iPhone 16 with 128GB storage is now priced at Rs. 69,900, down from Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 16 Plus, which comes with a larger display and battery, is now priced at Rs. 79,900, reduced from Rs. 89,900. Both models have received a Rs. 10,000 price cut, which makes them more accessible to a wider audience.

iPhone 16: Specifications and Features

The iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 16 Plus offers a 6.7-inch screen. Both models support True Tone, HDR10, and Dolby Vision for accurate colour and contrast. The devices are built with aerospace-grade aluminium edges and a Ceramic Shield front cover.

Under the hood, both devices are powered by the A16 Bionic chip and may soon get the iOS 26 update, which is designed to deliver smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-powered functions. The chip will also enable Apple Intelligence features, including predictive typing, smart photo editing, and enhanced Siri responses.

For photography, the iPhone 16 Pro includes a dual-camera rear setup on the rear. The main lens captures high-resolution images with improved low-light performance, while the ultra-wide lens supports wider shots. Features such as Night mode, Deep Fusion, and Smart HDR 4 optimise photography across different lighting conditions. The front TrueDepth camera supports Face ID, Centre Stage, and cinematic video recording.

Furthermore, the device claims to offer up to 20 hours of video playback and the iPhone 16 Plus up to 26 hours. Both devices allow fast charging, reaching 50% in around 30 minutes, and support MagSafe wireless charging and compatible accessories.

In short, with this price reduction, Apple aims to make its devices more competitive in the Indian market while providing users with advanced features at a more affordable price point.