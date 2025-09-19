iPhone 17 review: Subtle yet striking flagship from Apple

iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India today, and while the spotlight often falls on the larger Pro Max models, it’s the standard iPhone 17 in its all-new Lavender finish that has been quietly winning attention. We’ve been using it for a couple of days, and the experience has been nothing short of delightful. I got the chance to review the iPhone 17 Lavender colour option.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Apple has struck a balance with this year’s regular iPhone, combining Pro-level features such as the new A19 chip and a dual 48MP Fusion camera system with a design that feels both fresh and familiar. The Lavender colour is the star here, subtle, elegant, and undeniably premium.

iPhone 17 price in India

iPhone 17 is available in India starting at ₹82,900 for the 256GB model, with a 512GB option priced at ₹1,02,900. Gone are the days of 128GB entry models, Apple now ensures even the base variant provides ample storage for apps, media, and increasingly large iOS updates.

Buyers can choose between Black, White, Sage, Mist Blue, and the Lavender finish. Among these, Lavender and Sage stand out for its unique pastel aesthetic that adds a playful yet refined touch.

Apple’s Lavender finish is one of its most inspired colour choices in recent years. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Lavender: Colour that speaks soft luxury

Apple’s Lavender finish is one of its most inspired colour choices in recent years. Unlike the bolder hues of past generations, Lavender sits in a sweet spot, soft enough to appear understated, but with just enough vibrancy to catch the eye.

In bright daylight, the phone takes on a shimmering pastel purple that shifts subtly as you tilt it. Indoors, it mellows into a cooler, silvery violet tone. This versatility makes it a colour that feels appropriate in every setting, professional, casual, or stylishly modern.

Apple’s use of Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both front and back enhances the finish.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Apple’s use of Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both front and back enhances the finish, giving it a glossy yet durable look. Paired with the aerospace-grade aluminium frame, the colour feels harmoniously integrated into the design rather than simply painted on.

iPhone 17 review: Design and build quality

At 6.3 inches, the iPhone 17 is slightly larger than its predecessor, but its rounded aluminium edges make it comfortable to hold. Weighing around 194 grams, it strikes an ideal balance between portability and premium heft.

The model benefits from the polished aluminium frame, which subtly reflects the light, giving the phone a more dynamic aesthetic. The build is rock-solid, with no flex, and it maintains IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring that durability matches its visual appeal.

iPhone 17 benefits from the polished aluminium frame, which subtly reflects the light, giving the phone a more dynamic aesthetic. (Ayushmann Chawla)

Button placement is familiar and intuitive, while the addition of Camera Control button this year feels both overdue and welcome.

iPhone 17 review: Display - Brighter, smarter experience

Apple’s 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED is a showstopper. It delivers a resolution of 2622 × 1206 pixels at 460 ppi, with support for ProMotion up to 120Hz. Scrolling, gaming, and animations all feel fluid and refined.

Brightness has taken a leap forward. The display can reach 1,000 nits typical brightness, 1,600 nits for HDR content, and a staggering 3,000 nits peak outdoors. In practice, this means thex iPhone 17 remains perfectly legible even in harsh midday sun.

Brightness has taken a leap forward in the latest Apple flagship.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Colours are rich and natural, making photos and videos pop. The softer Lavender-themed wallpapers in iOS 26 complement the exterior finish beautifully, creating a unified visual experience that’s both calming and refreshing.

iPhone 17 review: Performance

At the heart of the iPhone 17 is the A19 chip, a powerhouse with a 6-core CPU (two performance, four efficiency), 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. Everyday tasks feel instantaneous, and more demanding activities, like 4K video editing or playing graphically rich games, run effortlessly.

Compared to last year, the A19 brings improved energy efficiency alongside raw speed, meaning you’re not only getting better performance but also longer usage between charges.

With iOS 26, the A19 really shines. Features like on-device AI for photo organisation, smarter Siri responses, and interactive widgets feel seamless, adding genuine value to daily use.

With iOS 26, the A19 really shines.(Ayushmann Chawla )

iPhone 17 review: Cameras

The iPhone 17 may not carry the triple-lens setup of the Pro Max, but its dual 48MP Fusion system is no less impressive. The Main Fusion camera captures exceptionally sharp images with true-to-life colours, while the Fusion Ultra Wide offers dramatic perspectives and impressive low-light performance.

A clever trick here is the ability of the Main camera to deliver a 12MP optical-quality 2× telephoto, essentially giving you three framing options (0.5×, 1×, 2×) without the need for a separate lens.

The Main Fusion camera captures exceptionally sharp images.(Ayushmann Chawla)

The 18MP front-facing camera also sees an upgrade, delivering cleaner selfies and sharper video calls. Combined with features like Cinematic Mode in 4K and Apple’s Smart HDR, this camera system is highly reliable for everyday photography and videography.

iPhone 17 review: Battery life and charging

Apple lists the iPhone 17 as offering up to 30 hours of video playback, which aligns with our experience of a solid full day of heavy use and still having charge left by bedtime. The device houses a 3,692 mAh battery (from regulatory filings), making it larger than the iPhone 16’s pack.

Charging has also stepped up. With a 40W USB-C adapter or higher, the iPhone 17 can charge to 50% in about 20 minutes. Wireless charging supports MagSafe and Qi2 up to 25W, offering flexibility whether you’re plugged in or going cordless.

iPhone 17 is not just faster to top up but also more convenient.(Ayushmann Chawla)

In practice, this makes the iPhone 17 not just faster to top up but also more convenient, especially for those who rely on wireless pads and stands.

iPhone 17 review: Smooth, personal, secure

Running the show is iOS 26, which feels more polished than ever. The iPhone 17 showcases its new features elegantly, from AI-enhanced productivity tools to lock screen customisation.

Interactive widgets allow you to perform actions without opening apps, while the Photos app now uses on-device intelligence to create smart albums. Privacy enhancements, like App Tracking Transparency upgrades, continue to make iPhones some of the most secure devices on the market.

Combined with the A19 chip, iOS 26 feels fluid and responsive in every interaction.

Verdict: Should you buy the iPhone 17?

iPhone 17 is a standout in this year’s line-up. It’s not the Pro Max powerhouse, but it doesn’t need to be. Instead, it offers a refined blend of style, performance, and practicality at a price point that feels fair for the package.

The Lavender finish elevates the standard iPhone beyond a basic entry option, giving it character and charm. Paired with the bright, smooth display, capable dual cameras, efficient A19 performance, and improved charging, it feels like the most balanced iPhone Apple has made in years. The iPhone 17 is the perfect choice for users who want a phone that looks as good as it performs, without stretching to the Pro tier. If you are confused between iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 17 for the upcoming festive sales, my suggestion will be to pick the latest flagship unless you are a professional camera person.