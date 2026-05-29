iPhone 18 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 8 and more: These upcoming 2026 flagships could bring huge camera and battery gains

Given the current tumultuous global landscape, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of consistent smartphone price hikes. For instance, recent smartphones, including the OPPO Find X9 and the OnePlus 15R, have seen their launch prices rise by ₹10,000 within a quarter. Yet, surprisingly, economic uncertainty has done little to deter leading smartphone makers from innovating and, in turn, upgrading their flagship series with never-before-seen features. As a result, the top-tier smartphones lined up for 2026 look beyond exciting. With that in mind, here is a closer look at the flagship smartphones set to shape the industry's next phase:

iPhone 18 Pro series: Variable aperture, fresh colours and bigger batteries incoming

Apple’s next Pro iPhones could blend DSLR-inspired photography, sleeker design changes, bigger batteries, and major connectivity upgrades. (9to5Mac)

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The iPhone 18 Pro series is among the first flagship smartphone lineups approaching their much-anticipated debut. So far, leaks indicate that Apple's next Pro lineup could introduce some of the company's biggest hardware changes in recent years:

According to Digital Chat Station, the iPhone 18 Pro lineup could introduce a DSLR-like variable-aperture camera system and a faster telephoto lens to improve low-light photography.

iPhone 18 Pro New colours, including a light blue, magenta, and dark grey, are expected, too, based on recent reports.

Apple is also speculated to debut its next-generation A20 chip with advanced WMCM packaging, potentially improving overall efficiency and performance. The lineup is also rumoured to feature the new C2 modem and expanded satellite connectivity.

Meanwhile, Mark Gurman believes Apple could adopt under-screen Face ID technology paired with a punch-hole camera cut-out on the upcoming Pro models.

In contrast, Ice Universe claims the Cupertino tech giant may instead retain the Dynamic Island while significantly reducing its size.

Elsewhere, battery upgrades exceeding 5,000mAh are widely speculated, with eSIM-only variants reportedly gaining additional internal space for larger cells.

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iPhone 17 Pro Max

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series: Two foldables, two distinct flagship visions

{{^usCountry}} After sensing an imminent threat to its throne, I feel Samsung has become more empowered to overhaul its flagship fold series beyond its current standard. What reinforces this belief is that the South Korean tech giant is tipped to launch not one, but two book-style foldable smartphones. And leaks surrounding these devices excite me beyond measure: To begin with, the Z Fold 8 Series is tipped to come in two sizes. While the wider fold could measure 7.6 inches diagonally with a 4:3 aspect ratio, the other will likely come in a standard Galaxy Z Fold 7-like dimension.

Beyond proportions, the wide and standard Z Fold 8 phones are said to differ in their camera specifications. The wider fold could feature only a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide. In contrast, the standard Fold 8 is rumoured to use a 200MP primary, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide, borrowed from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Not just cameras, the standard Z Fold 8 will likely use a larger 5,000mAh battery. By contrast, the wide fold is rumoured to stick with a 4,800mAh battery.

However, both the wide and standard Z Fold 8 are believed to use the same Qualcomm 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the current flagship processor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After sensing an imminent threat to its throne, I feel Samsung has become more empowered to overhaul its flagship fold series beyond its current standard. What reinforces this belief is that the South Korean tech giant is tipped to launch not one, but two book-style foldable smartphones. And leaks surrounding these devices excite me beyond measure: To begin with, the Z Fold 8 Series is tipped to come in two sizes. While the wider fold could measure 7.6 inches diagonally with a 4:3 aspect ratio, the other will likely come in a standard Galaxy Z Fold 7-like dimension.

Beyond proportions, the wide and standard Z Fold 8 phones are said to differ in their camera specifications. The wider fold could feature only a 50MP main and a 50MP ultrawide. In contrast, the standard Fold 8 is rumoured to use a 200MP primary, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide, borrowed from the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Not just cameras, the standard Z Fold 8 will likely use a larger 5,000mAh battery. By contrast, the wide fold is rumoured to stick with a 4,800mAh battery.

However, both the wide and standard Z Fold 8 are believed to use the same Qualcomm 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, the current flagship processor. {{/usCountry}}

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Vivo X500 series: LOFIC, 200MP telephoto, and a lot more

The X series has always been a stage for Vivo to flex its muscles in smartphone optics and impressive battery efficiency. But I feel the upcoming X500 series will take things a few steps further, as major outlets speculate new camera enhancements, power gains, and a new shake-up:

For starters, Vivo could follow in Apple’s steps and introduce the first “Pro Ma” model in its X500 series.

This new Pro Max variant is believed to feature a stacked camera system. Leaks suggest the company has integrated a 50MP primary camera with LOFIC technology (already seen in devices like the Xiaomi 17 Ultra), designed to improve dynamic range in bright conditions.

Moreover, the X500 Pro Max may come with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, with the emphasis on long-range zoom capabilities. The device is also rumoured to ship with a 50MP ultrawide camera.

Meanwhile, Digital Chat Station claims the X500 Pro will ship with a significantly different camera setup. While the primary and ultra-wide cameras may remain the same, the telephoto camera could be a 64MP periscope using Sony's X06H sensor.

On the CPU front, both the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max are tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset, based on 2nm architecture.

Additionally, the X500 Pro series could feature a 7,000mAh+ battery, which I feel makes it suitable for extended shooting sessions.

Regarding the display, both Pro models may feature an LTPO OLED panel. Leaks suggest the larger X500 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch screen, while the X500 Pro will have a 6.83-inch display.

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Vivo X300 Pro

OPPO Find X10 series: DSLR-like imaging meets all-day battery ambitions

The OPPO Find series is another smartphone lineup that consistently aims to make significant strides in smartphone imaging and battery efficiency. With all the leaks circulating, the Find X10 series looks like it may soon give DSLR cameras a run for their money. From DSLR-inspired imaging capabilities to next-generation silicon, these are the biggest Find X10 series leaks so far:

OPPO is tipped to join the league of brands offering a Pro Max-tier flagship model soon.

Digital Chat Station claims the Find X10 Pro Max will feature a stacked camera setup. For one, it could introduce a 200MP ultra-wide camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. Moreover, the phone may use a 200MP telephoto with a 1/1.28-inch sensor and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with a large 1/1.3-inch HPC sensor.

The details of the Find X10 Pro’s specifications are still under wraps, but the camera specifications for the standard Find X10 have recently surfaced. The base phone is said to use a new 200MP Samsung HPC primary sensor with a large 1/1.3-inch sensor. It could also feature either a 64MP periscope camera with a 1/2-inch sensor or an advanced 200MP periscope camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. The base Find X10 will likely retain the same 50MP ultra-wide camera from the standard Find X9.

On the display front, the Find X10 Pro Max is expected to sport a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO flat panel. In contrast, the Find X10 may feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

In terms of battery life, the standard Find X10 is rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh battery. To me, this is an impressive upgrade, given that OPPO is likely increasing the battery capacity without changing the smartphone's dimensions. The Find X10 Pro Max is also said to feature a battery capacity of 8,000-8,500mAh, which is notably larger than the current crop of flagships like the X9 Ultra and the Vivo X300 Ultra.

Lastly, the Find X10 Pro Max is speculated to run on the MediaTek 9600 Pro SoC, while the standard Find X10 could use the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Plus chipset.

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OPPO Find X9 Ultra

Other anticipated smartphones: The most exciting leaks so far

The OnePlus 16 and iQOO 16 are said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro chipset. Both smartphones are also rumoured to feature a 2K LTPO display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Moreover, these two smartphones could offer a much larger 9,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 16 is expected to feature a 200MP periscope camera, enabling higher-quality zoom photos.

Samsung is tipped to consider introducing a ‘Pro' variant to its upcoming Galaxy S27 lineup. Essentially, it is believed to be a diet version of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, without the S Pen and smaller in size.

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