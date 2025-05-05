iPhone 18 series likely to launch in two phases in 2026: Details

Over the years, we have seen Apple launch its flagship iPhone models together in spring, between September and October. However, Apple’s launch plans will likely change from 2026 as the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning for a two-phase release of its iPhone 18 series. Now, what does this mean? Apple is expected to launch iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September, whereas the standard model may experience a fall debut, likely in March. This plan may revamp Apple’s launch and sales strategies for the coming year. Therefore, we can expect a major change in the 2026 iPhone lineup. Know what could be the reason behind this major shape-up in the iPhone 18 series launch timelines. iPhone 18 series may not launch together in 2026 as Apple may split the launch.( AFP)

iPhone 18 series launch timeline revised

According to The Information report (via Macrumours), Apple will likely revamp its launch timeline in 2026 for its iPhone 18 series. It is suggested that the high-end models, the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and iPhone 18 Air, will likely make a September debut, whereas the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e could launch later in March. Alongside the Pro models, Apple is also rumoured to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone in 2026.

Now, why is this major shift under planning? The report highlights that the iPhone lineup includes six models, including the foldable and the affordable model. Managing all models, launch, production, logistics, and sales could get challenging. Therefore, the two-phased launch may help Apple in managing manufacturing processes. This will also cut down the need for hiring an extra workforce to mass produce all six models in a similar time frame.

In simpler terms, a phased launch will help Apple manage its workforce and the need for hiring more workers. It will streamline the manufacturing process, bringing high-quality iPhones with each batch. Additionally, this may also divide Apple’s sales strategy, but also comes with a huge risk.

iPhone 18 series: What we know so far

The iPhone 18 series may through major changes, and we may also see a new addition in the series. While the iPhone 17 Air is debuting this year, Apple may introduce the foldable iPhone in the 2026 lineup. Furthermore, Apple is also in talks for bringing an under-display Face ID technology, which will be a first for Apple. We may also get TSMC’s 2nm chip, providing a significant performance boost.

