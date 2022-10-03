iPhone 6, launched in September 2014, added to ‘Vintage Product’ list by Apple: Reports
The list comprises of Apple devices which the company has not distributed for sale for more than 5 years but less than 7 years.
Apple has updated its 'vintage and obsolete products' list by adding iPhone 6 to the ‘vintage’ category, reports have emerged. As per Apple, its product is ‘vintage’ when the company has not distributed it for sale for more than 5 years but less than 7 years.
iPhone 6 Plus, the sister phone to iPhone 6, became ‘vintage’ in February, reports said.
iPhones on Apple's vintage products list
Other iPhones declared vintage by the Cupertino-based giant are: 4 (8GB), 5, 5C, 5S, 6S (32GB) and 6S Plus (32GB).
‘Obsolete’ devices
These are those products that have not been distributed for sale for more than 7 years. Present here are iPhone, iPhone 3G, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S.
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus
iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were launched in September 2014. In 2015, Apple began selling iPhone 6 as a lower-cost option in the wake of launch of iPhone 6s; in 2016, the device was discontinued following the launch of iPhone 7, and then reintroduced in select countries in 2017.
These were notable for being the first Apple devices to support Apple Pay.