iPhone Air 2 launch may not be delayed, but Apple may ditch annual upgrade

In recent news, Apple’s new iPhone Air model is said to be struggling in the market, with sales and popularity below expectations. This has led people to assume that Apple might delay the launch of the next-generation ultra-slim phone, the iPhone Air 2. However, this might not be the case. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the iPhone Air model is not part of the yearly update cycle like other iPhones. It suggests that the “Air” name gives the model flexibility to update when the model is ready, and not make a yearly release. Apple is planning something bigger, with iPhone Air being a great technology experiment.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

iPhone Air 2 launch delay may not be due to poor sales

Mark Gurman highlighted that the iPhone Air 2 is not delayed due to poor sales, but it is simply not a part of Apple’s annual upgrade. It was reported that there is a specific reason why the smartphone was called iPhone Air and not iPhone 17 Air. As mentioned above, the “Air” name gives the model flexibility to update in its own time. Hence, this could be the reason why the iPhone Air 2 is said to make a 2027 release, instead of a 2026 release alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models.

The launch of the iPhone Air is also anticipated to be a technological experiment for new design ideas and manufacturing processes. The report further highlights that it's a “prototype en route to the foldable iPhone.” Apple’s first foldable iPhone is said to use several materials, miniaturisation techniques, and internal components similar to the iPhone Air. Hence, we can say that Apple is launching its products quite thoughtfully, keeping the supply chain and consumers prepared for the transition.

Therefore, iPhone Air 2 may not launch in September 2026, but it could make a 2027 debut due to the flexibility in the name.