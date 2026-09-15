iPhone Duo may be just the beginning, as Apple could launch Duo Max, Duo SE and Duo Mini

Apple has only just entered the foldable smartphone market last week with the iPhone Duo, but the Cupertino-based tech giant may already have bigger plans for this category. The first foldable iPhone is all set to go on sale on October 23 and as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device could eventually be joined by several more models. Gurman has suggested that Apple could develop an iPhone Duo Max, as well as possible Duo SE and Duo Mini variants. Keep reading to know everything about Apple’s potential foldable lineup and what these future models could mean for the iPhone Duo family.
iPhone Duo Max could bring a bigger foldable display
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Gurman believes the iPhone Duo could become much more than a one-off experiment. Despite its premium pricing, he expects the device to potentially become the “predominant foldable phone on the market”. He also predicts that the iPhone Duo will “go down as one of the company’s historic products, eventually turning foldable phones into the new normal.”
The next logical step could be an iPhone Duo Max with a larger display. It is not clear whether Apple would make the screen taller or wider, but a larger book-style foldable would give the iPhone maker another way to compete with rivals such as Samsung and Google.
The naming strategy could also explain why the tech giant settled on “Duo” rather than the previously rumoured “Ultra”. According to Gurman, Apple wanted a three-letter suffix that could work alongside future names, much like “Air” and “Pro”. That leaves the door open for multiple Duo variants.
Duo SE and Duo Mini could take foldables in different directions
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A possible iPhone Duo SE could target buyers who want a foldable without paying the full flagship price. The SE branding suggests Apple could achieve that through more modest hardware and fewer premium features.
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A possible iPhone Duo SE could target buyers who want a foldable without paying the full flagship price. The SE branding suggests Apple could achieve that through more modest hardware and fewer premium features.
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Then there is the Duo Mini, which could be even more interesting. Gurman associates the name with the possibility of a clamshell-style foldable, giving Apple a potential rival to compact flip phones rather than another book-style device.
It is still pretty early and Gurman has not provided detailed specifications for these possible models. He does predict that a third-generation iPhone Duo could eventually gain Face ID and a telephoto camera.
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.