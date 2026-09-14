iOS 27 arrives tonight: Check top features, eligible iPhones, how to download and more
Apple iOS 27 is set to roll out tonight with a major Siri AI upgrade, new features across apps and support for a wide range of iPhone models.
After launching the iPhone 18 Pro series and iPhone Duo last week, the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to release the stable version of iOS 27 tonight, September 14, with the update expected to become available at around 10:30 PM IST. While several familiar iPhone apps are getting new features, the biggest change is arguably Siri, which is finally getting a more AI-focused makeover. Keep on reading to get to know everything about the iOS 27 update, including its top features, compatible devices and how you can download the update.
iOS 27 top features
The biggest addition in iOS 27 is the new AI-powered Siri. Apple says the assistant will be able to understand personal context as well as information displayed on the iPhone screen, allowing it to handle more useful, everyday requests.
That means Siri could help locate specific photos or notes, modify calendar appointments, edit messages and even create playlists. It will also be capable of dealing with more complex questions and providing up-to-date information.
Siri can now understand objects and information captured through the iPhone camera and potentially take action based on what it sees.
Elsewhere, Maps gets local lists and improved Flyover features, while Find My gives users greater control over the duration of location sharing. Apple is also making it easier to share photos with Android and Windows users through iCloud.
How to download iOS 27 and eligible iPhones
Before installing the update, it is worth backing up your iPhone. Once iOS 27 becomes available, head to Settings > General > Software Update. If the update appears, tap Download and Install.
The update is listed as compatible with a broad range of devices, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 series, iPhone 16 series, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series and second- and third-generation iPhone SE. The list also includes the iPhone Air and iPhone Duo.
Apple is expected to begin making iOS 27 available at around 10:30 PM IST tonight. As with any major software release, rollout timing can vary slightly between devices and regions, so don't panic if the update doesn't appear immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More