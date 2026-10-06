Chandigarh, The Tech Innovation Forum of Panjab University on Tuesday signed an agreement with the All India Council for Technical Education to establish an Indovation Centre at the campus. PU Tech Innovation Forum, AICTE agree to establish Indovation Centre in Chandigarh

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed between AICTE Member Secretary Prof Shyam Rath and Panjab University Registrar Prof Yajvender Pal Verma at the AICTE headquarters in Delhi, the university said in a statement.

The Tech Innovation Forum was inaugurated by Vice-President of India and ex-officio Chancellor of Panjab University, C P Radhakrishnan, on September 4.

The proposed Indovation Centre builds on this platform by extending its focus to regional capacity-building, emerging technologies, intellectual property and commercialisation of research.

Welcoming the initiative, Panjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Meenakshi Goyal said the proposed Indovation Centre will function as a regional hub in Chandigarh, with outreach across the northwestern states and Union Territories.

It will focus on strengthening the start-up and innovation ecosystem and building capabilities in emerging areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, cybersecurity, deep-tech and technology transfer.

Its establishment is expected to contribute to future-ready skill development, stronger IPR and technology transfer mechanisms, and the growth of innovative start-ups and technology-led enterprises in the northwestern region, she added.

The initiative will also support innovation in the life sciences sector, with emphasis on technology development, transfer and licensing.

It is intended to strengthen the capacity of students, faculty members and researchers to develop, protect and commercialise intellectual property and translate research outcomes into technologies, products and enterprises.

A key focus of the centre will be to promote intellectual property generation, protection and commercialisation, as well as entrepreneurship outcomes from Institutions' Innovation Councils.

The centre is also expected to facilitate the development of functional Intellectual Property Rights and Technology Transfer Cells across the region.

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