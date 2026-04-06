iPhone Fold tipped to use an advanced hinge design to solve crease issue: Report

Apple is expected to enter the foldable phone segment with a new iPhone model that has been in development for years. Reports suggest the device, often referred to as the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra, could arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup later this year. While the company has not confirmed its plans, fresh inputs from China point to a key design change focused on the hinge. Apple may launch a foldable iPhone using a 3D printed hinge to reduce screen crease visibility. (representative image) (HT Tech) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Apple’s Focus on Hinge Design According to a post shared by tipster Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo, Apple may use 3D printing technology to build the hinge mechanism of its foldable iPhone. This move is expected to help reduce the visibility of the crease that forms on foldable displays. The hinge plays a major role in how the screen bends and how noticeable the crease becomes over time.

Apple is not new to using 3D printing in its products. The company has reportedly used similar manufacturing methods in parts like Apple Watch casings and components such as the USB Type-C port in recent iPhone models. Applying this process to the hinge could allow more control over structure and precision.

Display Structure and Durability Other smartphone brands have also started using similar approaches. Oppo, for instance, introduced a 3D printed polymer layer in its Find N6 foldable phone. This layer fills the gap under the folding area, helping reduce the crease effect on the display.

In addition to the hinge, Apple is said to be working on the display structure. Reports indicate the device could feature a dual-layer glass setup using UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) and UFG. In this design, the display sits between two layers of thin glass. This arrangement may prevent direct contact between the screen and the hinge when the phone folds, which could reduce stress on the panel over time.

Production Plans and Launch Timeline Previous reports have also highlighted Apple’s focus on solving common foldable phone issues, especially related to screen durability and crease visibility. The company has been testing different designs to improve long-term performance.

There are also indications that Apple is preparing for large-scale production. The company is expected to place orders for up to 20 million foldable display panels from Samsung Display. This would be higher than earlier estimates and may point to expected demand once the device launches.

The foldable iPhone is currently being tipped for a launch timeline around late 2026, though final details will depend on Apple’s official announcement.