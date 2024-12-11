iPhone SE 4 camera could be shockingly similar to iPhone 16, new report hints: Here’s what to expect

It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that the iPhone SE 4 is undoubtedly the most anticipated iPhone of 2025, and rightly so, considering the slew of hardware and software features it is expected to bring at a much more affordable price tag, which is expected to be around ₹50,000 to ₹60,000 in India. Now, ahead of its potential launch in spring next year, a new report has shaped our understanding of what to expect from the iPhone SE 4's camera system. As reported by the South Korean publication ET News, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 48MP primary camera alongside a 12MP selfie camera. While this will be a single camera setup, it may not hold the iPhone SE 4 back when it comes to focal length coverage. But why? Read on to find out more. iPhone SE 4 buyers may not lose out on much compared to the iPhone 16.(Bloomberg)

A Single 48MP Camera To Rule Them All?

The report by ET News says that the iPhone SE 4 will have a camera module made by LG Innotek, in addition to Foxconn and Cowell, and the camera sensor is expected to be the same as the iPhone 16's 48MP camera. While this is good news, as you can expect the same image quality as you would with the iPhone 16, if this turns out to be true, you also don't necessarily have to worry about the lack of a telephoto lens. The iPhone 16 features what Apple calls Fusion Camera technology, which enables you to get optical-quality shots at around 2x zoom range.

So, despite having a single camera setup, you will have more coverage and access to more focal lengths without sacrificing image quality. We’ve seen this with the iPhone 16 Pro and the standard iPhone 16 as well. When zooming into 2x via the portrait or standard photo mode, the quality isn’t too far off from what you would get with an actual optical telephoto camera. This could be good news for people interested in buying the iPhone SE 4. But, of course, this is applicable only if Apple brings the Fusion Camera tech with the iPhone SE 4 (which could be likely if the camera hardware ends up being the same as iPhone 16).

That being said, those who swear by the ultra-wide lens, will likely miss it with the iPhone SE 4. So, that could be a sacrifice that Apple makes to allow for a more robust primary shooter.

What More To Expect From the iPhone SE 4?

Reports suggest that Apple iPhone SE 4 will likely feature the Apple A18 chipset, which will allow for Apple Intelligence AI features. This could make the iPhone SE 4 the cheapest iPhone with which you can experience Apple’s artificial intelligence features. Alongside that, the smartphone is expected to feature 8GB of RAM, an OLED display, and a design reminiscent of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, similar to the iPhone 16 but without the Dynamic Island and with a single camera setup on the back. It remains to be seen how the design will eventually unfold when Apple launches the device, expected around WWDC 2024 or H1 2025.

