iPhone SE 4 launch date: Apple hosting special event on February 19, Tim Cook confirms

Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company is hosting a special event on February 19 and if the rumours are to be believed, the event will mark the launch of the much awaited iPhone SE 4. Sharing a post on X, Tim Cook wrote “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch”. iPhone SE 4 is expected to be one of the most anticipated budget-friendly smartphones of the year, following years of speculation and leaks. While Apple has not officially launched the device yet, here's what we can expect based on the latest rumours and expert analysis. iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature A18 chipset, a powerful 3nm processor also used in the iPhone 16.(Apple)

iPhone SE 4 Performance: Apple A18 Chipset and AI Integration

iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature A18 chipset, a powerful 3nm processor also used in the iPhone 16. This promises flagship-level performance, handling demanding apps and games with ease. Additionally, Apple Intelligence may be integrated for advanced AI features, which would be a first for the SE series.

iPhone SE 4 Display: Familiar Notch and Face ID

Rumours suggest that the iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.1-inch display with 60Hz refresh rate, similar to previous models like the iPhone 14. However, unlike the iPhone 15 and 16, it will likely retain the traditional notch instead of the Dynamic Island. The device is also expected to come with Face ID, replacing the previous Touch ID for enhanced security.

iPhone SE 4 Design and Build: Aluminium, Glass, and USB-C

iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to have an aluminium and glass construction with flat sides, similar to the iPhone 14. The Action Button, introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro, is expected to replace the traditional mute switch. The USB-C charging port will likely replace the outdated Lightning connector, aligning with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16.

iPhone SE 4 Camera: 48MP Sensor and Fusion Technology

iPhone SE 4 is likely to feature a 48MP main camera with Fusion camera technology. While it may lack an ultrawide lens, it should still provide 2x optical zoom for improved photography. However, it won't match the more advanced camera setups of the iPhone 16 series.

iPhone SE 4 Battery Life: Improved Efficiency

Expect better battery life in the iPhone SE 4, thanks to the efficient A18 chipset. While exact figures are yet to be confirmed, video playback and web browsing times are expected to surpass those of its predecessor.