iPhone SE 4 launch today: Everything we expect to be announced

Apple is expected to launch its entry-level iPhone model, the iPhone SE 4 today. While the company has not provided any further details surrounding the launch, we expect that Apple may release a launch video today instead of hosting a live stream since no exact time of the launch event has been communicated. Now, as we wait for the official iPhone SE 4 launch, it is suggested that Apple may rebrand the smartphone under the iPhone 16 series and it will likely be named iPhone 16E. Apple CEO Tim Cook also teased the launch saying “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” generating curiosity about what will be announced. Therefore, let’s take a recap of all the rumoured features and know what Apple will launch with the new iPhone SE 4. Know about the upcoming iPhone SE 4 and what it may offer.(Sonny Dickson/ X)

iPhone SE 4 launch: What we expect

Apple has teased the launch of a new product which is anticipated to be the new generation iPhone SE model, the iPhone SE 4. Since we are unsure about the exact name, it's safe to address the device under the SE series, since it will be Apple’s affordable smartphone product. In terms of previous reporting, leaks and rumours, we expect the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display may come with a notch consisting of the front-facing camera along with Face ID features. Apple has reportedly made several design changes to the iPhone SE 4, it is not only bigger in size but it may also resemble the iPhone 14 model in terms of design. Another major design change is the integration of a USB-C port and possibly an Action Button instead of a mute button.

For powerful performance, we believe that Apple may integrate the A18 chip for iPhone SE 4 paired with 8GB RAM, making it as powerful as the flagship iPhone 16 model. Reportedly, the smartphone may run on iOS 18.3 update, making it compatible with the latest Apple Intelligence features. While we expected 128GB as the base storage option, but Apple may stick to the 64GB internal storage which may raise some eyebrows. Apart from this, we experience a major performance upgrade in comparison to the predecessor.

Lastly, in terms of camera, the iPhone SE 4 may stick to the single rear lens with 48MP resolution and a 12MP TrueDepth selfie camera. For battery life, we do not have greater expectations, but it may match the size of the iPhone 14 model which is 3279 mAh. Therefore, we will have to wait until launch to confirm these specifications.