iPhone SE 4 price tipped, may cost higher than predecessor- All details

iPhone SE 4 is expected to debut in the coming months with a new name iPhone 16e. Over the past few months, several leaks surrounding the smartphone have emerged giving us a sneak peak of what Apple may announce with its affordable iPhone. Reportedly, the iPhone SE 4 is getting a significant upgrade over its predecessor, and with that being said, the price of the smartphone is also expected to rise. Last week, we came across a leak that suggested that the smartphone will likely be priced under $500, however, the new report showcases a different price range. Know how much the iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost. Here’s how much the iPhone SE 4 could cost in India.(Unsplash)

iPhone SE 4 price

In recent weeks, there have been rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 4 price which is expected to cost more than the iPhone SE 3. A South Korean publication has again come forward giving us a glimpse of how much the iPhone SE 4 would cost during launch. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to be priced around KRW 8,00,000 which is approximately Rs.46000 in India. Whereas, in global markets, the iPhone SE 4 could be priced between $499 and $549. Therefore, we can expect that in India the iPhone SE 4 may launch under Rs.50000.

Now, considering the fact the iPhone SE 3 was launched in 2022, therefore, the new-gen will be launched after three years. Therefore, the smartphone will come with several refinements and upgrades that may justify the price hike. Know more about iPhone SE 4 upgrades.

iPhone SE 4 specifications and features

iPhone SE 4 price or iPhone 16e is expected to make its debut in March 2025. Apple has yet to make an official announcement regarding its existence, however, we may hear about the device soon. In terms of upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 is getting a major design revamp that may resemble the iPhone 14. It will also discard the touch ID feature for advanced Face ID notch which is much slimmer and stylish.

In terms of performance, the iPhone SE 4 could match the iPhone 16 as it will be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB RAM. Additionally, it will also offer Apple Intelligence features, making the smartphone future-ready. However, it will stick with the single rear camera setup, but it may feature the iPhone 15’s 48MP main camera. Therefore, the affordable iPhone could be value for money.

