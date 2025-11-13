iPhone users get new iOS 26 update, but you can’t install it right now

Apple has started rolling out the second iOS 26.2 beta for developers, offering a closer look at the new features coming to iPhones later this year. However, this version is currently limited to registered developers and beta testers, meaning general users will need to wait until December for the official release. The update is currently being tested as part of Apple’s developer beta program, available as an over-the-air update for those enrolled. (Ayushmann Chawla)

What’s new in iOS 26.2

The iOS 26.2 update introduces several feature refinements and design tweaks across Apple’s ecosystem. One of the key changes comes to the Sleep Score system. Apple has renamed the top rating from “Excellent” to “Very High”, while recalibrating the thresholds for each category to make the scoring more accurate. This adjustment follows user feedback that the previous system was too lenient in evaluating sleep quality.

Another major enhancement involves Apple Podcasts, which now uses AI to automatically generate episode chapters, link to mentioned podcasts, and group related content for easier navigation. The Apple News app also gets a more polished interface, including quicker access to key sections like Sports, Puzzles, and Food.

More upgrades across the system

In Europe, AirPods Live Translation is finally expanding to users in EU countries, a feature that allows real-time translation during conversations when using compatible AirPods models.

Apple has also introduced a Liquid Glass Lock Screen slider, letting users fine-tune clock transparency across different font styles for a more personalised appearance. Meanwhile, the Reminders app gains an “Urgent” option that can trigger alarms and timers for critical tasks, ensuring that important reminders bypass Focus modes and appear instantly.

When will iOS 26.2 be available?

The update is currently being tested as part of Apple’s developer beta program, available as an over-the-air update for those enrolled. The company typically releases a few beta versions before the final public rollout, which is expected in mid-December 2025.

Until then, non-beta users will have to wait, but iOS 26.2 is shaping up to be one of the more refined mid-cycle updates, with meaningful quality-of-life improvements across Apple’s core apps.