iPhone users get new voice-based AI assistant from Perplexity, here’s what makes it different

Perplexity AI has launched a major upgrade for iOS users called Perplexity Assistant, a voice-activated AI tool that can now perform real-world actions directly on users' iPhones. With this, Perplexity has become the first assistant to combine intelligent responses with hands-on task execution, all without leaving the app. The feature was announced by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas via social media platform X.(Perplexity)

What Makes it Special?

Unlike Siri or ChatGPT Voice, Perplexity Assistant is designed not only to answer questions but also to act on them. It can play specific media, draft emails, reschedule calendar events, make restaurant bookings, order transport, and set reminders, all initiated through natural voice commands.

The feature was announced by Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas via social media platform X. He described the update as a move toward a “full-service, on-device agent” and offered examples like, “Play the podcast where Marc Andreessen talks about browsers with Lex Fridman” or “Show me the clip of Katy Perry kissing the ground after landing from the rocket.”

Integrated with Apple Services, More to Come

For now, Perplexity integrates with Apple Music and Apple Mail by default. Support for Gmail and Google Calendar is expected soon, broadening the app's usefulness for users with mixed-platform digital lives.

The assistant can be launched via voice, with a slight activation delay of three to four seconds. iPhone users can also assign the Action button (available on newer models) to open Perplexity Voice Mode—turning a single tap into a portal for AI-driven actions.

Not Without Limits

Due to Apple’s developer restrictions, the assistant cannot control core iOS system settings like screen brightness, volume, or flashlight, and it cannot set native alarms. However, the Perplexity team has created an in-app workaround for reminders.

In a nod to Apple’s late co-founder, Srinivas jokingly suggested users consider triggering the assistant with the phrase “Hey Steve.”