iPhone users in India to get access to 5G in December: Apple

India's recently-launched 5G services will be enabled in iPhones in December, the manufacturer, Apple Inc, said on Wednesday, adding that this will be achieved via a software upgrade in models of the company's flagship product.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best iPhone experience to users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed,” the electronics giant said in a statement.

“5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out in December,” the statement further said, adding that the services will be provided for iPhones 12, 13, 14, and SE.

The announcement by the Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc came on a day when top officials from the Union government are scheduled to meet executives from domestic telecom operators (Bharti Airtel, Reliance and Vodafone Idea) and foreign manufacturers (Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Xiaomi) to discuss early 5G adoption.

Also Read: Centre to press Apple, Samsung for faster 5G software upgrades in smartphones

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What prompted the meeting?

The next-gen technology was launched in the country on October 1 by prime minister Narendra Modi, following which, Bharti Airtel rolled out its network across 8 cities, while Reliance began beta testing of its services in 4 cities. The two operators said they will expand their respective networks next year.

However, several iPhone models, including the recently-launched 14, as well as many of Samsung's premier devices do not have software capable of compatible for supporting 5G. This prompted ‘concerned’ top bureaucrats from the telecom and IT ministries to schedule the meeting.

Also Read: Only these smartphones will support Airtel and Jio 5G plans. Check your phone on the list

India is the world's biggest mobile market after its neighbour, China.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON