iPhone users, iOS 18.3 is a must-download as it fixes critical security issues: Details

Apple earlier this week released the iOS 18.3 update, which refinements to Apple Intelligence AI and builds upon the already existing set of features. However, aside from the feature updates, the version also includes important bug fixes and security updates for the iPhone, making it paramount for you to download iOS 18.3 if you own a compatible iPhone. iOS 18.3 brings several vulnerability fixes.(AFP)

In fact, the severity of the vulnerabilities is so high that it even prompted an advisory from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Let us explain what the vulnerabilities entail and how you can quickly download iOS 18.3 on your iPhone.

Also Read: How to manually update your AirPods to get the latest Apple features in 5 easy steps

Multiple vulnerabilities found in versions prior to iOS 18.3

Apple has addressed multiple vulnerabilities with the iOS 18.3 update, one of which resolves an issue where, with physical access to your unlocked device, code could be used to gain access to the Photos app while the app was locked.

Another issue involves AirPlay on a local network, allowing an attacker to cause an unexpected system crash and corrupt process memory.

Additional bugs and security vulnerabilities have also been fixed, including those that allowed attackers to execute arbitrary code remotely and cause denial-of-service attacks.

There are multiple other high-severity vulnerabilities in versions prior to iOS 18.3. Therefore, it is crucial to update to iOS 18.3 as soon as possible. Even if you're not interested in the new features the OS brings, you should certainly prioritise your safety.

To download the iOS 18.3 update, follow these steps: