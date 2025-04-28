iPhone Visual Intelligence: What is it and how to use

Discover how to use Visual Intelligence on your iPhone to identify objects, scan text, explore businesses, and more with just your camera.
Visual Intelligence feature brings powerful AI tools to iPhones, allowing users to interact with the world around them using their phone’s camera. This feature, integrated with iOS 18 and later versions, lets users gather information about their surroundings, from identifying plants and animals to learning more about businesses and locations.
However, Visual Intelligence is only available on specific devices. Users must have iOS 18.2 or later installed on iPhone 16 models, iOS 18.3 on iPhone 16E, or iOS 18.4 on iPhone 15 Pro models. Additionally, Apple Intelligence needs to be enabled through the Settings app under Apple Intelligence & Siri.
Visual Intelligence offers several ways to gather and act on information:
Identify Animals and Plants: Point your iPhone at an animal or plant, and Visual Intelligence will automatically recognise it and provide you with the name and additional details if available.
Interact with Businesses: Aim the camera at a business location, and Visual Intelligence will identify it. Tap on the label to view details like hours of operation, menu, delivery options, reservations, and more. You can also use it to contact the business or visit its website.
Scan and Act on Text: With text in view, tap the capture button to see options like Summarise, Translate, or Read Aloud. Visual Intelligence can also identify phone numbers, dates, or email addresses and offer actions like calling, sending messages, or creating calendar events.