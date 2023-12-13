iQOO 12, India's first smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, launched at 53,000

iQOO 12 has been launched in India, and is the first smartphone in the country to run on the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset as processor.

iQOO 12 5G (Image courtesy: iQOO)

Also, the smartphone is now the new flagship phone of iQOO, a Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer.

Variants and price

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

iQOO is being offered in two variants – a 12GB + 256GB model, and a larger, 16GB + 512GB one. While the former has been given a starting price of ₹52,999, the latter comes for ₹57,999. In India, these will go on sale starting December 14, from 12 noon onwards.

The smartphone, however, goes on sale 24 hours earlier, i.e., today, for Priority Pass holders.

Where to buy, and is there any offers?

The handset can be purchased on the iQOO official website, as well as on Amazon. By using HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, the price can be reduced by up to ₹3000.

Features and specifications

Display: A 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1260*2800 pixels, along with a variable refresh rate and peak brightness of 144Hz and 3000 nits, respectively.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Battery: There is a 5000mAh battery on the back, which is recharged via a 120W charger included in the box.

Camera: A 16MP camera on the front for selfies and video calls; a triple camera setup at the back – 50MP primary camera, 64MP secondary telephoto lens, and 50MP ultra-wide-engle-lens.

Operating system: Android 14-based FunTouch OS14; second phone in India after Google's Pixel to run on this OS.

