iQOO 15 key specs and features officially confirmed ahead of launch - All details

iQOO has revealed additional details about its upcoming flagship, the iQOO 15, ahead of its expected launch later this month. The company has confirmed that the device will include wireless charging support, a feature missing in its predecessor, the iQOO 13. Alongside this confirmation, new reports suggest the phone’s price in India could see an increase compared to the previous generation. iQOO 15 5G mobile is set to launch globally, including India, soon.

iQOO 15: Key Features (Confirmed)

Through a post on Weibo, iQOO stated that the iQOO 15 will come with wireless charging capability. Product manager Galant V (name translated from Chinese) also disclosed that the smartphone will use a seven-cell Blue Ocean battery design. According to the company, this new design will not only support wireless charging but also work with the “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0” standard. This technology is aimed at enabling longer gaming, video playback, and navigation sessions while protecting the battery and extending its usage span.

Also read: AI models now capable of passing toughest CFA exam, study shows

For context, the iQOO 13, launched in December 2024, houses a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired FlashCharge support but lacks wireless charging. The upcoming iQOO 15 is rumoured to have a 7,000mAh battery and 100W wired charging support. This could mark a significant change in the company’s approach to power management.

Apart from the official confirmations, leaked information suggests that the iQOO 15 could feature a 6.85-inch Samsung display with a 2K resolution of 3,168×1,440 pixels and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to include the proprietary Q3 chip alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. As for the optics, the handset could feature a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.5-inch sensor and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 review: Flagship features in a handful package

iQOO 15: Price in India (Expected)

According to tipster Chaitanya (@ChaitanyaOnTech), the iQOO 15 may cost between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 65,000 in India. If accurate, this would reflect an approximate Rs. 5,000 increase compared to the iQOO 13, which launched at Rs. 54,999 for its base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The earlier model was introduced in Legend and Nardo Grey color options.