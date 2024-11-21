iQOO Neo 10 Pro to launch on Nov 29; expected to feature flagship processor, 144Hz display – Details

iQOO Neo 10 Pro is set to be the latest performance-oriented mid-range device from the company. It is scheduled for launch in China on 29th November. Based on early leaks and the official teaser from the brand, there is already a lot we know about the device, including its design, specifications, and more. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro is likely to feature a flagship-grade chipset and familiar design compared to the previous generation, along with a dual-camera setup. Let’s dive into what we know about the device ahead of its launch. iQOO Neo 10 Pro could sport a dual camera setup.(iQOO)

iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Launch Date

It’s important to note that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro has been confirmed to launch in the Chinese market on 29th November. However, this will not be the Indian launch, and the device will be launched in India at a later date. Based on early leaks and the teaser, the device could come with a metallic side finish and three colours. Whether the vegan leather finish seen on the previous iQOO Neo 9 Pro makes a comeback, remains to be seen and will be confirmed upon the phone’s launch.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro: Specifications and Features

Starting with the chipset, the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is expected to sport the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, which is a 3nm processor and competes with flagship processors like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Apple A18 Pro (which powers the iPhone 16 Pro).

As for the display, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch OLED panel with 144Hz refresh rate support, similar to the previous iQOO Neo 9 Pro. This would make it ideal for gaming, as games that support this frame rate will appear smoother on the display.

The device is also expected to come with a 6000mAh battery, with support for 120W fast charging, according to reports.

In terms of optics, the teaser shows that the device may sport a dual-camera setup, similar to previous generations. This setup will likely consist of a 50MP primary shooter and an ultra-wide lens.

It is also worth noting that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro is expected to feature iQOO’s own chip, called the Q2 Chip. This could utilise Blue Crystal Chip technology, which will allow for boosted performance while maintaining low power consumption. The device is also expected to feature AI models based on this technology.

