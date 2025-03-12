iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Which mid-ranger is worth the hype?

In just two weeks, two powerful mid-rangers made their debut in the Indian smartphone market, gaining recognition for their powerful specifications and features. Yes, I am talking about the newly launched iQOO Neo 10R and the Nothing Phone 3a, which has been creating a huge buzz among fans. While the iQOO Neo 10R has been launched as a performance-centric smartphone, the Phone 3a is an all-rounder smartphone that comes with significant upgrades over its predecessor. If you have been planning to buy any of these smartphones, then know what the iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a have in store for users, and they are compared with each other, so you can make an informed decision based on your requirements. Therefore, check out the detailed specs comparison of iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a. Know which mid-ranger is worth the hype, iQOO Neo 10R or Nothing Phone 3a.(iQOO/ Nothing)

Also read: Nothing Phone 3 likely to launch in July- Here’s what we know so far

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Design and display

The iQOO Neo 10R and Nothing Phone 3a, both come with a unique rear panel design which grabs buyers' attention. The iQOO Neo 10R comes with two finishes, one with 3D moon texture with titanium finish and the other with a dual tone texture of a racing track, giving the smartphone an attractive look. It comes with IP65 rating for dust and water protection. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a features a transparent glass back panel, with the company's signature glyph lighting and a horizontally-placed camera module. It has received IP64 rating for water splash protection.

Also read: iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro, Z10x, Z10 battery, display and chipset details tipped online- All details

For display, the iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. The smartphone also comes with HDR10+ and a 10-bit colour support. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a features a 6.70-inch flexible AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. It also comes with HDR10+ support.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Performance and battery

The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256 GB UFS 4.1 storage. It is also equipped with an Adreno 735 GPU and 6043mm² vapour chamber cooling system. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 3a is powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip paired with up to 8GB RAM and it also comes with Adreno 710 GPU. Therefore, the iQOO Neo 10R is better in performance due to a more powerful chipset, RAM, and storage.

For lasting performance, the Neo 10R is backed by a 6400mAh battery which supports 80 W FlashCharge. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that comes with 45W charging support.

Also read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Camera

The iQOO Neo 10R features a dual camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. Whereas, the Phone 3a comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Therefore, Phone 3a has better zooming capabilities than the iQOO Neo 10R. For selfies, the iQOO model sports a 32MP selfie camera, and Nothing features a 50MP front-facing camera.

iQOO Neo 10R vs Nothing Phone 3a: Price

The iQOO Neo 10R comes with a starting price of Rs.26999 for the 8GB+128GB storage variant. Whereas, the Nothing Phone 3a is priced at Rs.24999 for the similar 8GB+128GB storage variant.