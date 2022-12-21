Is Apple planning to cancel production of iPhone SE 4?

Technology giant Apple may cancel or postpone the production of iPhone SE 4, said technology analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He cited lower-than expected shipments of the mid-to-low end iPhones like SE3, 13 Mini and 14 Plus.Kuo tweeted that there are concerns about full-screen design of the SE 4 will result in an increase in higher cost and selling prices. “As a result, Apple may need to reconsider the product positioning and return on investment for the SE 4”, he tweeted.

“Additionally, reducing unnecessary new product development expenses will also help the company navigate the challenges of the global economic recession in 2023”, Kuo tweeted.

The iPhone SE models are the most affordable smartphones in the Apple lineup. The Cupertino giant had launched three models in the series. The last SE was launched in March 2022. It was expected that Apple would bring the next SE model in 2024.

It was believed that Apple's iPhone SE 4 would have an identical design like the XR model. As per earlier reports, the company was expected to replace touch ID with another authentication method. It was believed that Apple would bring a notch to the SE 4 which will have a front camera, Livemint reported.The much-awaited iPhone SE 4 was believed to have a 6.1 inch LCD screen which is larger than the 4.7 inch LCD display of SE 3. The new iPhone SE 4 might be powered by an A16 chip.In another development, Apple has been fined $1.06 million by a Paris Commercial Court over charges of imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the company's App Store, Reuters reported.

The ruling said there was no need to order Apple, which has a market value of about $2.1 trillion, to tweak the App Store's clauses because the European Union's incoming Digital Markets Act would require changes in any case.

