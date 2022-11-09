Is Elon Musk planning to charge all Twitter users?

Elon Musk is preparing to give another blow to Twitter users. The new owner is reportedly considering imposing a fixed monthly charge on all Twitter users to access the social media platform, according to Platformer, a newsletter tracking Big Tech.

If sources are to be believed, the issue of charging subscription fee from all the users was discussed in a meeting of the company held recently. It is also being told that the company will offer free Twitter to the users for a few days in a month. After this, users will have to pay a fixed subscription charge for using Twitter, reports Live Hindustan.

Plan may concretise in few weeks

It is not known when this new change in Twitter will be implemented. As of now, the company's engineers are working on the global rollout of Twitter Blue subscription. In such a situation, it is being estimated that it may take a few weeks or months for the platform to charge all users of subscription fee.

Twitter going through major overhaul

Musk bought Twitter a few days ago. Since becoming the owner of the company, Musk has started making big changes. In this, the subscription charge for the verified account i.e. Blue Tick is the major one. Musk has started charging $7.99 for Twitter Blue. The subscription charges have just started in Canada, USA, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Elon Musk is pressing for Twitter to become platform free from bias and become a stage for free speech. Recently he posted the updated set of Twitter rules. The guidelines are more or less same with some addition: ‘Misleading and Deceptive Identities,’ which falls under the ‘Authenticity’ section. They are separated into five sections, of which the others are ‘Safety,’ ‘Privacy,’ ‘Enforcement and Appeals,’ and ‘Third-party advertising in video content.’

