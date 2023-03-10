Is Hogwarts Legacy missing the magic of being a true student at Hogwarts?

Grab your broomsticks and prepare to enter the magical world of Hogwarts with the highly anticipated video game "Hogwarts Legacy". However, as players delve into the game, they are discovering a stark contrast from the beloved book series it's based on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the game offers a breathtakingly immersive experience, some players are disheartened to find that the game lacks the true essence of being a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. One player even noted that they can wander around the castle, including into professors' bedrooms, without any consequences. This is a far cry from the strict rules and regulations that governed the school in the books.

Hogwarts Legacy not giving real Hogwarts feel to Potterheads

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Click here to see the Reddit post: I don't feel like a hogwarts student at all

The game also fails to enforce curfew, which was a vital aspect of Hogwarts life, and there's no punishment for using unforgivable curses within the school. These discrepancies take away from the essence of the book series, where such actions would have been met with severe disciplinary action.

Furthermore, the absence of interactive lessons has left some players feeling isolated and alone in the wizarding world. In the book series, the lessons were an integral part of the Hogwarts experience, but in the game, they are non-existent. The students in the game also don't react to the player's actions, which only adds to the sense of detachment from the wizarding world.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To add to the disappointment, the common rooms in the game offer no excitement, leaving players feeling more like a visitor or a professor than a student. One player expressed their dismay, saying, "I do enjoy the game, but after playing games like Bully (or even Skool Daze for fellow older gamers) where I truly felt like a student, this is a massive letdown in that area."

Also read | Avada Kedavra not so magical in Hogwarts Legacy. Here's why

Despite these criticisms, the game still offers an enchanting experience for many players. The freedom to explore the wizarding world is unprecedented, and players have enjoyed the ability to create their own storylines within the game. However, it's yet to be seen if the game's developers will address these concerns and create a more immersive Hogwarts experience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the meantime, players will have to make do with exploring the captivating world of Hogwarts while missing the immersive experience of being a student.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON