Is ‘Nelia’ Google’s much-awaited Pixel 7A smartphone?

Google is said to be working on a secret compact Pixel smartphone codenamed as ‘Neila’. A recent design leak, presumably of Pixel 7a, shows a flat-screen with punch-hole selfie camera cut-out.

A report from GSM Arena says that a China-based tipster Digital Chat Station, has disclosed these features in a leak. It adds the compact smartphone may actually be the new design for the upcoming pixel series smartphone, the Pixel 7a. The leak also revealed that the smartphone has a rear visor, just like on the Pixel 6 series phones. Though it is speculated that this may end up being Pixel 7a, no further details were shared.

Google already has Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in line up. Announced during its I/O developer conference in May, these models are expected to launch at Google's October 6 event.

Expected features of Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 may have significant improvements in its GPU, ensuring a faster and lag-free performance. Google Pixel 7 may flaunt a lightweight, sleek and stylish design with a variety of colour options.

It will have a 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is anticipated that there will be a 50MP f/1.85 GN1 primary and 12.5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lenses on both phones also having features like Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. It may incorporate different sensors like Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer. In India, the cost is said to remain between ₹55,000 to 60,000.

Pixel 7 pro may carry these features

Google Pixel 7 Pro is expected to run the Android v11 operating system. Experts expect it to have at least 4500 mAh battery backup. The premium smartphone may be packed with a 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal storage. The Pro variant will come embedded with a telephoto sensor. In India, the cost is said to remain between ₹65,000 to 70,000.

