Google's foldable smartphone will compete with Samsung, to be launched in 2023

Tech giant Google may soon launch its much anticipated first foldable phone, raising competition in the foldable phones segment which is more or so dominated by Samsung. The work on the model is already underway and is expected to be launched by 2023, a report from Hindustan Times’ sister website- Live Hindustan states.

The Google foldable phones have been awaited for many years, but its complex technology and the popularity of Samsung have since delayed the plan.

What are the expected features ?

According to the report, Google Pixel Fold can have a 5.8-inch cover with 2K display.

Apart from this, Google will use its flagship Tensor 2 chip, which is expected to be included with the Pixel 7 series of phones.

This fold phone will feature a 50MP primary camera. At the same time, the Sony IMX787 sensor can be found in its other camera. A central punch-hole cut-out will be given in the phone for the front camera.

Where will the production begin ?

Google has started relocating its production facilities outside China because of geopolitical unrest and supply chain disruptions after the pandemic. The software giant may now start manufacturing 50% of its high-end phones in Vietnam next year. Report, however states, it may still require China for some very technical production.

Because of these similar problems, Apple is also manufacturing the iPhone 14 series in India.

Google is considering a foldable phone for 2023. For this, Google will continue to collaborate with Taiwan-based Foxconn on some of its phones, which could also include foldable handsets.

The two biggest tech launches of the year are yet to come. While Apple is about to launch its new iPhone 14 series on September 7, Google is expected to unveil its new Pixel 7 series in the coming weeks.

The Pixel phone release date has not been announced yet. But a lot of information about both the big series has already been leaked. The Pixel 7 series may not be launched in India anytime soon, but the iPhone 14 lineup is likely to make its presence in the Indian market soon.

