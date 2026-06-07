Is the upgrade worth it? What you actually get for your money when switching to a Copilot+ PC

If your laptop has started to feel slow and is struggling to keep up with AI-powered workflows, upgrading to a new PC with a newer processor, higher RAM and bigger storage space might seem like the only choice to you. But chances are that even with the latest upgrades, your PC might not be able to handle those AI-heavy workloads. Reason? The reason is that it may not have the hardware required to run those AI-intensive workloads. The solution is to use a Copilot+ PC. Copilot Plus PCs are designed for AI heavy workloads. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

What is a Copilot+ PC? Copilot+ PCs are the new generation of Windows laptops that are designed specifically for AI-heavy computing. Unlike traditional laptops, Copilot+ PCs include dedicated hardware that let users run AI-powered apps and services locally without relying on cloud processing. More specifically, these PCs include Neural Processing Units (NPUs) that handle AI tasks locally, which not only increases the overall efficiency but also increases the overall security of the data. Simply put, while traditional PCs work on CPU + GPU-based architecture, Copilot+ PCs work on CPU + GPU + NPU-based architecture that enables them to deliver real-time, on-device processing, which, in turn provides hybrid AI experiences that allow workloads to be intelligently distributed between the cloud and the PC.

Microsoft says that Copilot+ PCs deliver 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second) of processing power, all–day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models. With Copilot+ PCs, users can generate and refine AI images in near real-time on their device, use AI-powered features in advanced video editing apps like Adobe's Photoshop, Lightroom and Express, DaVinci Resolve Studio, CapCut, and Cephable to name a few. Additionally, Copilot+ PCs include Secured-core PC protection and the Microsoft Pluton security processor to safeguard users' devices and data.

What is the difference between a Copilot+ PC and a traditional PC? Until now, we have established that Copilot+ PCs come with an NPU that makes them different from traditional PCs. But that's not the only difference. Here are the key differences for you at a glance. These difference will help you understand the benefits of using a Copilot+ PC beyond all the tech jargon:

Factor Copilot+ PCs Traditional PCs AI Processing Power Include a dedicated NPU capable of handling AI workloads locally Primarily rely on CPU and GPU for AI tasks Built-in AI Features Support advanced Windows AI features such as Recall, Cocreator, Live Captions with translation, and AI-enhanced Windows experiences. Limited access to AI features and may depend on cloud-based services for similar functionality Performance in AI Workloads Faster execution of AI-assisted tasks AI tasks are typically slower and may place additional strain on the CPU and GPU Battery Life Generally offers significantly longer battery life Battery life varies widely and is often shorter under demanding workloads Video Conferencing Quality AI-powered camera effects, eye contact correction, automatic framing, background blur, and noise suppression are processed locally Basic video call enhancements, often relying on third-party software or cloud processing Real-Time Translation Can perform on-device language translation and transcription with lower latency Usually depends on internet connectivity and cloud-based services Productivity Features AI-assisted writing, summarization, search, and workflow automation are deeply integrated into Windows Users often need separate software or browser-based AI tools System Responsiveness Optimized for modern Windows AI workloads and multitasking scenarios Offer excellent performance but lack dedicated hardware optimization for AI tasks Privacy More AI processing happens on-device, reducing the need to send data to cloud servers Many AI functions require cloud processing, which may involve sharing data externally Software Compatibility Most mainstream apps work well, but certain legacy applications may require emulation or optimization updates Compatibility with older software and peripherals Upgradeability Many Copilot+ laptops prioritize portability, often limiting RAM or storage upgrades Desktop PCs and some laptops typically offer greater upgrade flexibility Future Readiness Designed to support Microsoft's upcoming AI-powered Windows features and updates May not meet future hardware requirements for advanced on-device AI features Price Usually commands a premium due to advanced AI hardware and newer platforms Available across every budget segment, from entry-level to high-end Best For Professionals, creators, students, remote workers, and users who frequently use AI tools Gamers, budget-conscious buyers, users with legacy software requirements, and general computing needs

Minimum system requirements for a PC to be a Copilot+ PC? Microsoft has set a specific set of criterion, on top of the ones for a Windows 11 PC for a laptop to be classified as a Copilot+ PC. Here are all the minimum requirements for a Copilot+ PC:

- Processor: A System on a Chip (SoC) with an NPU capable of performing 40+ TOPs. This currently includes: AMD Ryzen AI 300 and 400 series, Intel Core Ultra 200V and 300V series and Snapdragon X series

- RAM: 16GB of DDR5 or LPDDR5 RAM

- Storage: 256GB of SSD or UFS storage

- System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

- TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

- Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

- Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9-inch diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

- Operating System: Windows 11 version 24H2 or later

Now that we have established why and how Copilot+ PCs are an ideal choice for those with AI-heavy workloads, here are top models for you to pick in 2026.