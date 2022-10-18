Is your WhatsApp account banned by mistake? Follow these steps to recover it

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our lives. Be it staying in touch with our near and dear ones, connecting with our professional peers and even sending and receiving payments, the Meta-owned messaging platform is a multi-utility platform. The messaging app has time and again issued advisories and guidelines on data security and information sharing. In its monthly safety reports, WhatsApp mentions how many Indian accounts it banned in the particular month over complaints by users and as part of its initiative to prevent abuse and misinformation.

So what happens in case you haven't shared any wrong information and still your account gets blocked? In a statement, WhatsApp has detailed a stepwise process for you to follow. STEP 1: You need send an email to WhatsApp. If you think it will take too long time, just tap request a review on the app. STEP 2: When you request a review, the messaging app will look into the case and revert to you once the process is complete. STEP 3: After you request a review, you will be asked to enter a six-digit registration code sent to you through an SMS. You can now submit your request and add details to support your case. WhatsApp has also shared some tips which can help you save your account from being banned.

Besides creating a label for all forwarded messages, WhatsApp has also set limits to the number of times a message can be forward. In case you are not sure about the veracity of the message, don't forward it.

2. You should refrain from sending bulk messages, auto-message or auto-dial using WhatsApp. The messaging app uses both machine learning technology and the reports from users to detect and ban the accounts.

3. The messages sent using a broadcast list will only be received when the users have added your phone number to their contact list. Frequent use of broadcast messages may lead people to report your messages, and WhatsApp will ban accounts that are reported multiple times.

4. Before adding anyone to a WhatsApp group, it is important for you to get that person's approval. In case you add someone to a group and they remove themselves, respect the decision. 5. You should only send messages to the people who have contacted you first or have requested you to contact them.

6. Always remember that an account is banned when it fails to honour the WhatsApp terms of services.

