Is your WhatsApp account safe? Check out messaging app's security measures

Is my WhatsApp account safe? Are my chats, files and other sensitive information shared with peers protected from unauthorised access? These are the questions asked by countless users in India and across the world. In this digital age, a laxity in terms of data protections can spell doomsday.



To ensure data privacy, WhatsApp said has introduced several features from time to time. It has also introduced measures like hiding online status from users you don't want to share your availability status.

“At WhatsApp, the safety of our users is at the core of everything we do and we have devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that safeguard them while communicating with their friends and family on the platform," the messaging app's spokesperson said.



WhatsApp has built an end-to-end encryption into the app as a default setting, keeping in mind the privacy of the users which is its ‘foremost priority’. According to the messaging platform, the end-to-end encryption ensures only the user and the person he/she is communicating can listen or read what is between, not even WhatsApp.



WhatsApp has introduced special features for the web version and an advanced message level reporting feature.



In May, WhatsApp had said it banned 18 lakh Indian accounts in March based on the complaints received from the user via its grievances channel. It banned 16 lakh accounts in the month of April. Between May 1 and 31, it banned 19 lakh accounts after receiving complaints from the users. The actions were taken on the basis of complaints received by its grievance officers through different channels.

WhatsApp has deployed measures to ‘proactively’ address the problem of fake news and creating a safe environment for the users.

“While WhatsApp has its own set of safety measures to ensure a reliable, private, and secure messaging experience, we also encourage our users to be responsible while sharing content on the platform through various user-awareness safety campaigns,” the spokesperson added.

