‘Issue now resolved’: Zerodha on users facing snag on viewing the order book

Stock trading platform Zerodha had recently suffered a technical snag, hindering some users from accessing their executed orders within the order book.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the order book, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users", Zerodha had posted on social media platform X.

Zerodha had identified the root cause of the problem being the one affecting some users being unable to view their executed orders in the order book. But the company had emphasised that the executed orders were being accurately updated on the positions page.

A week ago, Zerodha's trading platform Kite had experience similar glitch as some users had reported difficulties in viewing their order positions, ANI reported.

There have been concerns among the users who depend on the platform to invest their money.

Recently, Groww overtook Zerodha to become India's largest stockbroker with 66.3 lakh active clients. It surpassed Zerodha's tally of 64.8 lakh clients as per a National Stock Exchange data.

In March 2021, Zerodha had 34 lakh active customers while Groww had only 7.8 lakh, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

