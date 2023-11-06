Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Technology / 'Issue now resolved': Zerodha on users facing snag on viewing the order book

ByHT News Desk
Nov 06, 2023 05:05 PM IST

Zerodha had identified the root cause of the problem being the one affecting some users being unable to view their executed orders in the order book.

Stock trading platform Zerodha had recently suffered a technical snag, hindering some users from accessing their executed orders within the order book.

"Due to a technical issue, some of our users faced issues viewing the order book, positions, holdings and funds page. This issue is now resolved. As a precautionary measure, affected clients can only exit positions. Trading activity remains unaffected for the rest of our users", Zerodha had posted on social media platform X.

Zerodha had identified the root cause of the problem being the one affecting some users being unable to view their executed orders in the order book. But the company had emphasised that the executed orders were being accurately updated on the positions page.

A week ago, Zerodha's trading platform Kite had experience similar glitch as some users had reported difficulties in viewing their order positions, ANI reported.

There have been concerns among the users who depend on the platform to invest their money.

Recently, Groww overtook Zerodha to become India's largest stockbroker with 66.3 lakh active clients. It surpassed Zerodha's tally of 64.8 lakh clients as per a National Stock Exchange data.

In March 2021, Zerodha had 34 lakh active customers while Groww had only 7.8 lakh, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
zerodha
