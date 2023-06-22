‘Individuals leaking internal information can’t be trusted', Twitter top executive tells employees

Joe Benarroch, who oversees business operations at Twitter and is a recent arrival at the company (as is Linda Yaccarino, the new CEO), has sent an email to employees, asking them to be ‘security-conscious’ to avoid violations, including leaking of internal information regarding Twitter, with such actions to result in ‘consequences’ for the offender.

Incidentally, Benarroch himself uploaded the full email on his Twitter account, doing so after it got leaked to the press, with Zoe Schiffer, Managing Editor, Platformer, sharing details of his message on her Twitter handle.

What did Benarroch tell employees?

In the email, the former NBC executive noted, among other things, that Twitter employees must be ‘very mindful of protecting confidential information,’ adding that doing so is an ‘obligation we all must take very seriously.’

Specific tips to avoid leaks

He also shared a list containing ‘specific tips’ to prevent leak of confidential information:

(1.) Information to be shared only with people who must know about it.

(2.) Set all channel, email lists, documents, sheet settings, and documents to ‘private.'

(3.) Closely manage meeting invite lists, and monitor who all are attending virtual meetings.

(4.) Report at ‘go/insiderticket’ if it is suspected that a staffer is leaking confidential information.

(5.) Report on the same link if someone from outside the organisation calls seeking such information.

(6.) For guidance, or to schedule training for teams in this regard, email to be sent to insiderthreat@twitter.com.

