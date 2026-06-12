Laptop too bulky for travel? Best 2 in 1 laptops that adapt to work and entertainment

Carrying a laptop and a tablet separately is not practical for most people. Students, professionals and frequent travellers often need a device that can handle productivity tasks during the day while remaining convenient for reading, streaming and note-taking on the move.

One device can now replace both your laptop and tablet.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

This is where 2 in 1 laptops stand out. Their convertible designs allow users to switch between laptop and tablet modes depending on the task at hand. Many modern models also offer touchscreen displays, stylus support, long battery life and lightweight designs. To help you find the right option, we have shortlisted the best 2 in 1 laptops that deliver versatility, performance and value for different types of users.

The HP Pavilion x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop designed for students, professionals, and creators who want the flexibility of a touchscreen convertible. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1355U processor, it combines strong everyday performance with excellent battery efficiency. The 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen supports tent, tablet, stand, and laptop modes, making it suitable for note-taking, presentations, and entertainment. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, a sharp 5MP webcam, and a lightweight 1.5kg design, it delivers a well-rounded experience for productivity and hybrid work.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1355U Display 14-inch FHD IPS Touchscreen RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Iris Xe Reasons to Buy Excellent 5MP webcam for meetings Lightweight and versatile convertible design Reasons to Avoid DDR4 memory instead of newer LPDDR5 Display brightness could be higher outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth touchscreen experience, strong everyday performance, and premium build quality. Many also praise the webcam quality for online meetings.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a reliable premium convertible with strong productivity performance and one of the best webcams in its class.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 targets students and budget-conscious buyers looking for a convertible laptop with pen support. Powered by the Intel Core i3-N305 processor, it offers sufficient performance for web browsing, office work, online classes, and media consumption. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen provides more vertical workspace than traditional Full HD displays, while AES pen compatibility enables note-taking and sketching. Weighing around 1.54kg, it remains portable enough for everyday carry. Its combination of touchscreen flexibility, stylus support, and affordable pricing makes it an attractive entry-level 2-in-1 option.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-N305 Display 14-inch WUXGA Touchscreen RAM 8GB Storage 512GB SSD Weight 1.54kg Reasons to Buy Includes AES pen support Good value for students Reasons to Avoid Entry-level processor limits heavy multitasking Basic webcam quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the touchscreen responsiveness and flexible design. Many students find it suitable for note-taking, browsing, and office tasks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need an affordable convertible laptop with stylus support for studying and everyday productivity.

The Lenovo Yoga 7 stands out as one of the most balanced premium 2-in-1 laptops available. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, it delivers excellent performance for productivity, multitasking, and AI-assisted workloads. The highlight is its 14-inch WUXGA OLED display with 400 nits brightness, offering vibrant colours, deep blacks, and excellent contrast. Combined with a bundled digital pen, 16GB RAM, and a spacious 1TB SSD, it is equally capable for work, content consumption, and creative tasks. Its premium aluminium design further enhances the overall experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H Display 14-inch WUXGA OLED RAM 16GB Storage 1TB SSD Weight 1.5kg Reasons to Buy Excellent OLED display quality Strong performance for multitasking Reasons to Avoid OLED panel may concern long-term static users Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the OLED display, premium build quality, and smooth performance. Many appreciate the included pen for productivity and creative work.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if display quality, premium design, and strong all-round performance are your top priorities.

The Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 is a modern AI-enabled convertible laptop built around Intel's latest Core Ultra 5 226V processor. It combines strong productivity performance with efficient power consumption, making it suitable for professionals and students alike. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen provides additional vertical workspace, while Intel Arc graphics offer improved multimedia and creative performance compared to previous integrated solutions. Features such as LPDDR5X memory, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, and premium design further enhance usability. Its 360-degree hinge enables seamless transitions between laptop and tablet modes.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Display 14-inch FHD+ Touchscreen RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 512GB SSD Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Reasons to Buy Modern AI-ready platform Fast LPDDR5X memory Reasons to Avoid FHD+ panel is not class-leading Slightly heavier than rivals

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and premium design. Many also like the responsive touchscreen and strong battery efficiency.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a future-ready AI laptop with modern hardware and excellent productivity capabilities.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip combines convertible flexibility with Microsoft's Copilot+ AI PC capabilities. Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 hardware and Intel Arc graphics, it delivers strong productivity and AI performance while remaining portable at 1.57kg. The 14-inch FHD+ touchscreen supports touch and pen interaction, making it suitable for note-taking and creative tasks. With 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 40 TOPS NPU, it is designed to handle emerging AI features while maintaining smooth everyday performance. The sturdy hinge further enhances versatility.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 2 Display 14-inch FHD+ Touchscreen RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD AI Performance 40 TOPS Reasons to Buy Copilot+ AI PC features Strong efficiency and portability Reasons to Avoid Display resolution could be higher Limited gaming capability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth performance and premium feel. Many also like the touchscreen responsiveness and AI-focused capabilities.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a modern Copilot+ laptop with touchscreen versatility and excellent portability.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 delivers a compelling mix of AI readiness, productivity, and value. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 322 processor, it pairs 16GB RAM with a fast 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking. The 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen provides crisp visuals, while the included Lenovo Pen 2 enhances note-taking and creative workflows. Its Copilot+ PC capabilities bring access to Microsoft's latest AI features. Combined with a relatively light 1.54kg chassis and accidental damage protection, it appeals to both students and professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 322 Display 14-inch WUXGA IPS Touchscreen RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Accessories Lenovo Pen 2 Reasons to Buy Includes active stylus Good balance of features and value Reasons to Avoid IPS panel lacks OLED contrast Average speaker performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the included stylus and responsive touchscreen. Many also highlight smooth multitasking performance and solid build quality.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a well-equipped convertible laptop with strong value and AI-ready hardware.

The HP OmniBook X Flip OLED is one of the most premium mainstream 2-in-1 laptops currently available. Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and featuring a dedicated 40 TOPS NPU, it is designed for next-generation AI workloads. The standout feature is its stunning 3K OLED touchscreen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering exceptional visual quality for entertainment and creative work. With 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a 1TB SSD, pen support, and a lightweight 1.38kg chassis, it offers a premium portable computing experience.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 226V Display 14-inch 3K OLED 120Hz RAM 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD AI Capability 40 TOPS Reasons to Buy Stunning 3K OLED 120Hz display Lightweight premium design Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing Limited upgradeability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers frequently praise the display quality, lightweight design, and premium feel. Many also appreciate the excellent battery life and AI features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want one of the best displays available in a lightweight premium convertible laptop.

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip sits at the top end of HP's convertible lineup and targets users who want flagship-level performance. Equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and a fast 1TB SSD, it handles demanding multitasking, creative workloads, and AI-assisted applications with ease. The 14-inch OLED touchscreen reaches 500 nits brightness, providing excellent image quality for content creation and entertainment. Despite its powerful specifications, it weighs only 1.34kg, making it one of the lightest premium 2-in-1 laptops available.

Specifications Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 258V Display 14-inch OLED Touchscreen RAM 32GB LPDDR5X Storage 1TB SSD AI Capability 47 TOPS Reasons to Buy Flagship-level performance Premium OLED display with high brightness Reasons to Avoid Expensive compared to most competitors Performance may exceed casual users' needs

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the premium build, excellent display quality, and exceptionally smooth multitasking performance. Many also appreciate the lightweight design.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a flagship 2-in-1 laptop with top-tier performance, premium design, and advanced AI capabilities.

Factors to consider when buying a 2 in 1 laptop

Form factor: Decide between a 360-degree convertible design or a detachable keyboard model based on your usage preferences.

Display and touch support: A responsive touchscreen and good display quality improve note-taking, drawing and media consumption.

Performance: Choose a processor and memory configuration that matches your workload, whether it is office work, multitasking or creative tasks.

Battery life: Longer battery backup is especially important for students, travellers and professionals who work on the move.

Stylus compatibility: If you plan to take notes or sketch, check for stylus support and whether a pen is included.

Laptops specs comparison

Laptops Processor Display Storage HP Pavilion x360 Core i5-1355U 14" FHD IPS Touch 512GB SSD Acer Aspire 3 Spin 14 Core i3-N305 14" WUXGA Touch 512GB SSD Lenovo Yoga 7 Core Ultra 5 125H 14" OLED 1TB SSD Dell 14 Plus 2-in-1 Core Ultra 5 226V 14" FHD+ Touch 512GB SSD ASUS Vivobook 14 Flip Core Ultra 5 Series 2 14" FHD+ Touch 512GB SSD Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Core Ultra 5 322 14" WUXGA IPS Touch 512GB SSD HP OmniBook X Flip OLED Core Ultra 5 226V 14" 3K OLED 120Hz 1TB SSD HP OmniBook Ultra Flip Core Ultra 7 258V 14" OLED Touch 1TB SSD

The research and expertise

I have been covering consumer technology for years and have reviewed numerous laptops across different price segments, from budget machines to premium ultrabooks and gaming laptops. For this buying guide, I compared laptops based on performance, display quality, battery life, build quality, portability, and overall value for money, while also analysing customer reviews on Amazon to understand real-world user experience before shortlisting these recommendations.

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FAQs What is the advantage of a 2 in 1 laptop? A 2 in 1 laptop combines laptop productivity and tablet convenience in a single device, reducing the need to carry multiple gadgets.

Are 2 in 1 laptops worth buying in 2026? Yes, modern models offer better performance, battery life and build quality than earlier generations, making them practical for many users.

Can I use a stylus with a 2 in 1 laptop? Many 2 in 1 laptops support stylus input, though compatibility and included accessories vary by model.

Do 2 in 1 laptops have touchscreen displays? Yes, touchscreen functionality is one of the defining features of most 2 in 1 laptops.

Which is better, a traditional laptop or a 2 in 1 laptop? It depends on your needs. Traditional laptops may offer better value for pure productivity, while 2 in 1 models provide greater flexibility and versatility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.