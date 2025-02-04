Last day of Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza! Up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys and more!
Feb 04, 2025 02:24 PM IST
The final day of the Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza brings massive savings of up to 75% on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and more.
Our Pick
Best Discount Offer
Deal Of The Day
Top Deal - Refrigerator
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best Discount OfferSamsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
|
₹19,990
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet) View Details
|
₹15,000
|
|
|
Whirlpool 8 Kg 5 Star Stainwash Royal Plus Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (SW ROYAL PLUS H 8 KG GREY 10YMW with In-Built Heater) View Details
|
₹18,990
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2025 Model, T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean Technology Powered by AI, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL701MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Ecobubble, Wi-Fi, Digital Inverter, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ, Burgundy, Roller Jet Pulsator) View Details
|
₹15,000
|
|
|
Deal Of The DayLG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Havells-Lloyd 8 Kg/6 Kg Inverter Front Load Fully Automatic Washer Dryer (LWDF80DX1 Dark Inox, Power Jet), Free 1 Year Extended warranty View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
LG WashTower 13 Kg /10 Kg with AI Direct Drive & DUAL Inverter Heat Pump, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine and Dryer (FWT1310BG) with Wi Fi & Central Control Panel Natural Beige & Green View Details
|
₹159,990
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70T502NAN1TL, Inox) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Top Deal - RefrigeratorSamsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹15,690
|
|
|
LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer) View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,990
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹25,490
|
|
|
Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty) View Details
|
|
|
|
LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater) View Details
|
₹21,450.77
|
|
|
Faber 60 cm 1500m3/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney|Black Matt Filterless|Oil Collector|Touch & Gesture Control|9 Speed|LED|12 Yrs on Motor, 2 Yrs Comprehensive Warranty by Faber|HOOD IRIS BLDC FL HC BK 60 View Details
|
|
|
|
Elica 90 cm 1600 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 90 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) View Details
|
₹16,499
|
|
|
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney T-Shape with BLDC Motor and 15 Years Warranty (SPT FL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
Glen 60 cm 1500 m3/hr Slant| Heat Sensor| Aeration technology| Thermal Auto Clean| Filterless| Auto On/Off| Touch and Motion Control Kitchen Chimney (ZOLA HSR BLACK 60cm) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Crompton QuietPro Plus 60cm Inclined Kitchen Chimney with BLDC Motor 1700 m3/hr suction, Smart On & Intelligent Auto-Clean|Silent Kitchen Chimney|Filterless|Touch Sensor & Gesture Control (Black) View Details
|
₹18,499
|
|
View More Products