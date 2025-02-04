Last day of Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza! Up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys and more!

The Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza is ending soon, offering up to 75% off on top home appliances. This is your last opportunity to grab incredible deals on washing machines, refrigerators, chimneys, and more. Whether you need a powerful washing machine for effortless laundry, a spacious refrigerator to keep groceries fresh, or a high-performance chimney for a smoke-free kitchen, now is the time to upgrade. Popular brands are available at unbeatable prices, making it easier to bring home reliable appliances without stretching your budget. With exclusive discounts, easy payment options, and fast delivery, this sale is not to be missed. Shop before the deals disappear and make the most of these savings before the Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza ends today! Hurry! This is the last chance to grab up to 75% off on washing machines, refrigerators, and more during Amazon Pre-Summer Bonanza.

Here is a list of the top 10 products with amazing price drops on Amazon

Top-loading washing machines

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 8 kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine makes laundry effortless with Eco Bubble Technology, ensuring a deep and efficient wash. The Digital Inverter Motor provides energy savings and long-lasting performance. Dual Storm technology enhances washing power by creating a powerful water flow, improving fabric care. With six wash programs, including Quick Wash and Delicates, it adapts to different laundry needs. The 5-star energy rating ensures efficiency, reducing electricity bills. This washing machine is a great choice for families looking for convenience and performance in one package. Its modern design and easy controls make it a user-friendly option, while its energy-efficient features also make it an environmentally responsible choice.

Specifications Type: Top Load Technology: Eco Bubble, Digital Inverter Wash Programs: 6 (including Quick Wash, Delicates) Special features: Dual Storm, Energy Saving Click Here to Buy Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Dual Storm, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray)

Loading Suggestions...

The Panasonic 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine offers powerful cleaning with Active Foam Wash Technology, ensuring deep stain removal while being gentle on fabrics. With 12 wash programs, including Quick Wash and Eco Wash, it adapts to different laundry needs effortlessly. The antibacterial water inlet enhances hygiene, while the 5-star energy rating makes it an efficient choice. The 700 RPM spin speed helps in faster drying, making it a time-saving option for busy households. Designed for small to medium-sized families, this washing machine delivers excellent performance with user-friendly controls. The rust-proof metal body ensures durability, and the child lock feature adds safety, making it a great choice for households with kids.

Specifications Type: Top Load Technology: Active Foam Wash, Antibacterial Water Inlet Wash Programs: 12 (including Quick Wash, Eco Wash) Special features: Child Lock, High Efficiency Click Here to Buy Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (2024 Model, NA-F70LF3CRB, Charcoal Inox Grey, 12 Wash Program, Active Foam Wash Technology, Antibacterial Water Inlet)

More deals to grab before they are gone!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Is your washing machine not working right? Try these easy fixes before you call a technician

Front-loading washing machines

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers advanced Direct Drive Technology for efficient and quiet performance. The Hygiene Steam feature ensures deep cleaning by removing allergens and bacteria, making it ideal for families. With 6 Motion DD technology, the machine tailors the wash cycle to fabric types, ensuring thorough cleaning with care. The in-built heater enhances stain removal, while the 10 wash programs, including Quick 30 and Allergy Care, cater to different laundry needs. The 1200 RPM spin speed speeds up drying, and the touch panel controls add to the convenience. Designed for energy efficiency with a 5-star rating, this washing machine is perfect for households seeking performance, hygiene, and ease of use.

Specifications Type: Front Load Technology: Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam Wash Programs: 10 (including Quick 30, Allergy Care) Special features: In-built heater, Child Lock Click Here to Buy LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, 2024 model, Middle Black)

Loading Suggestions...

The IFB 6 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is powered by AI technology, adjusting wash settings based on fabric type and weight for optimal cleaning. The 9 Swirl Wash system ensures deep cleaning while being gentle on clothes. With Steam Refresh, it freshens garments without detergent or water, perfect for quick touch-ups. The Eco Inverter motor enhances energy efficiency and durability. Featuring 10 wash programs, including Baby Wear, Wool, and Express 15', it caters to different fabric needs. The Crescent Moon Drum design protects clothes while ensuring effective cleaning. With a 5-star rating for energy savings and 1000 RPM spin speed for quick drying, this washing machine is an excellent choice for small families.

Specifications Type: Front Load Technology: AI-Powered, Eco Inverter Motor Wash Programs: 10 (including Baby Wear, Express 15') Special features: Steam Refresh, Crescent Moon Drum Click Here to Buy IFB 6 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (DIVA GXN 6010, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

More deals to grab before they are gone!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Single door refrigerator

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 183 L 4-Star Single Door Refrigerator offers energy-efficient cooling with a digital inverter compressor, reducing power consumption while ensuring durability. Its Direct Cool technology provides consistent cooling, keeping food fresh for up to 15 days. The stylish Camellia Purple design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. With toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer, it maximizes storage convenience. The Smart Connect Inverter ensures uninterrupted operation during power cuts. Ideal for small families, this refrigerator combines efficiency, design, and performance.

Specifications Type: Direct Cool, Single Door Technology: Digital Inverter Compressor, Stabilizer-Free Operation Capacity: 183L (Fresh Food: 165L, Freezer: 18L) Special features: Smart Connect Inverter, Base Stand with Drawer Click Here to Buy Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, 2024 Model)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 185 L 5-Star Single Door Refrigerator combines efficient cooling with a smart inverter compressor for silent operation and energy savings. Its Direct Cool technology ensures long-lasting freshness, while the Blue Euphoria design adds elegance. The Moist ‘N’ Fresh vegetable box retains moisture, keeping produce fresh for longer. With toughened glass shelves, a transparent freezer door, and a base stand drawer, it offers ample storage. Ideal for small families, couples, or bachelors, this refrigerator is designed for durability and performance.

Specifications Type: Direct Cool, Single Door Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor, Moist ‘N’ Fresh Capacity: 185L (Fresh Food: 169L, Freezer: 16L) Special features: Base Stand with Drawer, Silent Operation Click Here to Buy LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU, Blue Euphoria, Base stand with drawer)

Double door refrigerator

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 242 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator offers efficient cooling with a smart inverter compressor, ensuring low noise and durability. Designed for small families, it features Door Cooling+ technology for even cooling across compartments. The frost-free operation prevents ice buildup, while the 29.1L vegetable tray keeps the produce fresh. Tempered glass shelves, a double-twist ice tray, and an anti-bacterial gasket add convenience. The shiny steel finish gives it a sleek, modern look, making it a stylish and practical choice.

Specifications Type: Frost-Free, Double Door Technology: Smart Inverter Compressor, Door Cooling+ Capacity: 242L (Fresh Food: 179L, Freezer: 63L) Special features: Anti-Bacterial Gasket, Large Vegetable Tray Click Here to Buy LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 236 L 3-Star Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator ensures powerful cooling and long-lasting freshness with its digital inverter compressor. Its frost-free operation and All Round Cooling technology guarantee even temperature distribution, while the Coolpack keeps food fresh even during power cuts. The toughened glass shelves and vegetable drawer add convenience, making it ideal for small families. The Elegant Inox silver finish enhances your kitchen's style.

Specifications Type: Frost-Free, Double Door Technology: Digital Inverter Compressor, All Round Cooling Capacity: 236L (Fresh Food: 183L, Freezer: 53L) Special features: Coolpack, Easy Slide Shelf Click Here to Buy Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox, 2024 Model)

Convection microwave oven

Loading Suggestions...

The Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven offers versatile cooking with baking, grilling, and defrosting capabilities, making it ideal for large families. The Ceramic Enamel Cavity ensures easy cleaning and durability, with a 10-year warranty. It features SLIM FRY technology for healthier cooking and Sensor Cook for precise results. The ECO Mode reduces energy consumption, while the child safety lock ensures safety in homes with young children.

Specifications Type: Convection Microwave Capacity: 28L Special features: SLIM FRY, Sensor Cook Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on ceramic enamel cavity Click Here to Buy Samsung 28 L Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black with Magnolia Pattern, Tact+Dial Control, LED Display, Slim FRY, Crusty Plate, Wire Rack, Sensor Cook, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

Loading Suggestions...

The LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven combines advanced features like Diet Fry, Healthy Heart Recipes, and Motorised Rotisserie to offer healthier cooking options. With a Charcoal Heater, it enhances flavour, making dishes crunchy outside and juicy inside. It includes 301 auto-cook recipes, perfect for families of 4-6 members. The 10-year warranty on the charcoal heater ensures long-lasting performance, and its energy-efficient operation helps save power.

Specifications Type: Charcoal Convection Microwave Capacity: 28L Special features: Diet Fry, Motorised Rotisserie Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on charcoal heater (parts only) Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)

More deals to grab before they are gone!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

Kitchen chimney versus exhaust fan: A comparison guide to help you decide better

Best refrigerators: 10 picks from top fridge brands to keep food fresh for long

8 KG washing machines: Your BFF for doing piles of laundry; Top 10 picks

Best microwaves in 2025: Top 10 picks for baking, grilling and more

Amazon offers on appliances: FAQs Do Amazon appliance offers include free delivery or installation? Many Amazon appliance offers include free delivery, but installation services may vary depending on the product and location. Certain products like washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators may offer free installation as part of the promotion, while others might charge an additional fee.

How often do Amazon appliance offers get updated? Amazon appliance offers are regularly updated, especially during major sale events like the Amazon Great Indian Sale, Prime Day, or Black Friday Sales. Deals can also change weekly or monthly, so it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the deals page for new offers.

Can I return an appliance if I don’t like it after purchase under an Amazon offer? Yes, Amazon allows returns on most appliances within a specified period (usually 7-10 days), provided the product is in unused and resalable condition. However, check the return policy specific to the appliance, as certain items may have a different return window or conditions under offers.

What types of appliances are eligible for Amazon offers? Amazon offers discounts and deals on a wide range of appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, air conditioners, and vacuum cleaners. These deals vary based on the brand, model, and availability.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.