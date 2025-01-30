Best microwaves in 2025: Top 10 picks to ease your cooking experience with baking, grilling and more

Finding the right microwave can transform your cooking routine, making it faster and more efficient. The best microwaves in 2025 offer a mix of baking, grilling, and reheating functions to suit different needs. Whether you want a compact model for small meals or a high-powered option for gourmet dishes, these top 10 choices cater to all preferences. With smart controls, energy-efficient settings, and user-friendly designs, these microwaves simplify meal preparation while delivering great results. Many models now feature sensor cooking, auto menus, and even app connectivity, making kitchen tasks easier. From budget-friendly options to high-end models, this list covers a range of choices to help you find the best microwave for your home. Get ready for effortless cooking every day! Top microwaves of 2025 bring baking, grilling, and smart features to simplify cooking and enhance your kitchen experience effortlessly.

Best solo microwaves in 2025

The Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven makes everyday cooking easier with its user-friendly features. Ideal for families, it handles reheating, defrosting, and basic cooking efficiently. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the auto-cook programs simplify meal preparation. A child safety lock offers added security for homes with kids. Its energy-efficient eco mode helps reduce power consumption, making it a practical choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications Type: Solo Capacity: 23L Control: Tact buttons Special features: Auto Cook, Child Safety Lock Reasons to buy Easy-to-use controls Energy-efficient Eco Mode Reasons to avoid Not suitable for grilling or baking No advanced cooking features Click Here to Buy Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23A3513AK/TL, Black, Auto Cook Programs, Child Safety Lock, Memory Feature, Deodorization, Ceramic Enamel Cavity with 10 year warranty)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its easy operation, durable ceramic cavity, and quick defrost function. Many find it ideal for simple cooking and reheating, but some mention it lacks grilling features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its hassle-free cooking, easy maintenance, and child-safe features. Its eco mode helps reduce energy usage while offering reliable performance for every day kitchen needs.

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a great choice for small families and bachelors, offering fast and even cooking. Its 51 auto-cook menus simplify meal preparation, from snacks to desserts. The stainless steel cavity enhances durability and maintains hygiene. With reheat and defrost modes, food retains its texture and flavour. The vapour clean feature helps remove odours and stains easily, making maintenance hassle-free for everyday use.

Specifications Type: Solo Capacity: 20L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Auto Cook, Vapor Clean Reasons to buy 51 auto-cook menus for variety Vapor Clean keeps it odor-free Reasons to avoid Not suitable for grilling or baking Lower power output than some models Click Here to Buy Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, Stainless steel cavity with 51 Auto cook Menus)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, easy operation, and multiple preset menus. The vapour clean feature is praised for keeping the microwave fresh, though some wish it included grilling options.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its space-saving design, effortless cleaning, and user-friendly auto-cook menus. It ensures quick cooking and reheating, making it ideal for everyday meals.

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven is a smart choice for families, offering convenience with its 69 auto-cook menus for Indian and continental dishes. Its stainless steel cavity ensures durability and even cooking. The touch keypad makes operation simple, while features like multi-stage cooking, quick reheat, and food defrost add to its versatility. Safety functions, including overheating protection and sensor malfunction alerts, make it a reliable addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Type: Solo Capacity: 24L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Auto Cook, Overheating Protection Reasons to buy 69 auto-cook menus Safety features for reliable use Reasons to avoid No starter kit included No grilling or baking options Click Here to Buy IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Stainless Steel Cavity with 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Menus, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its spacious design, easy controls, and diverse cooking options. Many appreciate the auto-cook menus, but some wish it came with a starter kit for better guidance.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its advanced cooking features, user-friendly controls, and durable stainless steel cavity. It simplifies meal preparation while ensuring safety and efficiency.

The Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is a compact and efficient choice for bachelors and small families. It delivers 800 watts of power for fast and even cooking. With 51 auto-cook menus, it allows you to prepare a variety of dishes effortlessly. The vapour clean feature helps keep the interior fresh and stain-free. Its sleek design fits well in any kitchen, making meal preparation convenient and hassle-free.

Specifications Type: Solo Capacity: 20L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Auto Cook, Vapor Clean Reasons to buy 51 auto-cook menus for variety Compact and stylish design Reasons to avoid No grilling or baking options Lower power output than some models

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size, quick cooking, and auto-cook options. Many like the vapour clean feature, but some feel it lacks grilling capabilities for added versatility.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its space-saving design, user-friendly features, and preset cooking menus. It simplifies daily cooking while maintaining a clean and efficient performance.

Also read: Best microwave oven and grill combo: Top 8 efficient solutions for cooking, reheating and grilling needs

The LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven is designed for singles and small families who want quick and hassle-free cooking. With 44 auto-cook menus, including Indian cuisine and health-focused recipes, it brings variety to your meals. The i-Wave technology ensures even cooking, while the anti-bacterial cavity keeps the interior hygienic. Its steam clean function makes maintenance easy, providing a user-friendly experience for everyday cooking.

Specifications Type: Solo Capacity: 20L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: i-Wave Technology, Steam Clean Reasons to buy Even heating with i-Wave technology 44 auto-cook menus for easy cooking Reasons to avoid No grill or convection mode Lower power output than some models Click Here to Buy LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043BP, Black, Health plus Menu, I-Wave Technology, Indian Cuisine, Even Reheat & Defrost, Auto Cook Menu, Anti-Bacterial Cavity & Steam Clean)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use with reliable heating and cooking options. Many like the Indian cuisine presets, but some feel the 700W power output could be higher for faster cooking.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its health-focused cooking options, even heating technology, and hygienic anti-bacterial cavity, making it a convenient and safe addition to any kitchen.

Best convection microwaves in 2025

The Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile kitchen appliance suitable for families of 4 to 6 members. With 375 Instacook menus and features like air fry, healthy fermentation, and Indian tadka, it simplifies everyday cooking. The 360° Rotisserie ensures even grilling, while the dual grill technology enhances efficiency. Its stainless steel cavity improves durability, and the steam clean function keeps it fresh.

Specifications Type: Convection Capacity: 30L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Rotisserie, Dual Grill Technology Reasons to buy 375 Instacook menus for diverse cooking Rotisserie for even grilling Reasons to avoid Takes up more counter space Slightly higher energy consumption Click Here to Buy Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven With Rotisserie, Stainless Steel Cavity, Dual Grill Technology and 375 Instacook Menus (2024 Model, GME 530 CR1 SZ, Black)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the wide range of cooking options, especially the rotisserie and air fry modes. Some users mention that it takes up considerable counter space but agree that its functionality makes up for it.

Why choose this product?

This microwave is a great choice for those who love variety in cooking, offering features like grilling, air frying, and fermentation in one appliance.

Also read: Master baking with key accessories: A guide to using convection microwave ovens

The Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for large families, offering versatile cooking options like baking, grilling, and reheating. It features 243 auto-cook menus, including Indian recipes, and a convenient curd-making function. With preheat and power defrost modes, this microwave simplifies meal preparation. The ceramic enamel cavity ensures durability and easy cleaning, while the child safety lock adds peace of mind.

Specifications Type: Convection Capacity: 28L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Auto Cook Menu, Curd Making Reasons to buy 243 Indian recipes for variety Ceramic enamel cavity for easy cleaning Reasons to avoid Higher energy consumption compared to solo models No grill function separate from convection mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, Pre heat, Eco Mode, Power Defrost, Auto Cook, Wire Rack, 10 Year Warranty on Ceramic Enamel Cavity)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the variety of cooking modes, especially the ability to make curd and prepare Indian dishes. Some find the energy consumption a bit high but feel it's worth the features.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its diverse cooking options, especially the curd-making and auto-cook menus, which make it an excellent choice for large families and those who enjoy preparing homemade meals.

The LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven offers multiple cooking functions, including baking, grilling, and steaming. With 251 auto-cook menus, it specializes in Indian and continental cuisine, perfect for large families of 4-6 members. The Health Plus menu promotes healthier cooking, while the Tandoor Se feature ensures authentic tandoori-style meals. Its stainless steel cavity enhances durability and hygiene. Additional features include a child lock, steam cleaning, and ghee-making in 12 minutes.

Specifications Type: Convection Capacity: 28L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: Health Plus Menu, Ghee Making Reasons to buy 251 auto-cook menus, including Indian cuisine Stainless steel cavity for better hygiene Reasons to avoid Relatively higher energy consumption for grilling Slightly complex controls for beginners Click Here to Buy LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the wide variety of cooking options and the convenience of making ghee in 12 minutes. Some mention the high power consumption but find it well worth the investment.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its comprehensive range of auto-cook menus and special features like the Tandoor Se and Health Plus menu, which make it perfect for those who love variety and healthier meals.

The IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile appliance perfect for large families. It offers multiple cooking modes, including baking, grilling, and reheating, with 101 auto-cook menus to simplify meal preparation. The ceramic cavity ensures durability, while features like rotisserie, steam cleaning, and disinfecting make it both efficient and easy to maintain. It comes with a 1-year warranty on the microwave and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity.

Specifications Type: Convection Capacity: 30L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: 101 Auto Cook Menus, Steam Clean Reasons to buy 101 auto-cook menus for variety Steam clean and disinfect options Reasons to avoid Larger size may take up more kitchen space Some users find the touch controls sensitive Click Here to Buy IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers highlight the convenience of multiple cooking options and the quality of the rotisserie feature. Many also appreciate the easy maintenance with the steam clean option.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its wide array of auto-cook menus and specialized features like rotisserie and steam clean, making it ideal for those who need a reliable, all-in-one microwave for family meals.

The Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven offers high-power performance with 900 watts for fast and even cooking, perfect for families of 3-4 members. It features a 360° heat wrap for uniform cooking and a Magic Grill for crispy exteriors and juicy interiors. The oven includes 101 auto-cook menus, making meal preparation easier, and has a vapour-clean function for easy maintenance. Its compact design ensures space efficiency without compromising on interior capacity.

Specifications Type: Convection Capacity: 27L Control: Touch Keypad Special features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill Reasons to buy 101 auto-cook menus for easy meal prep Magic Grill for perfect grilling results Reasons to avoid Some users find the design a bit bulky for small kitchens The power output may be too high for some delicate dishes Click Here to Buy Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, stainless steel cavity, Magic Grill)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers are impressed by the even cooking and the crispy, juicy results from the Magic Grill. Many also appreciate the easy-to-clean vapour feature, making maintenance hassle-free.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its versatile cooking options, including the innovative 360° heat wrap and Magic Grill, making it ideal for families who want quick, delicious, and perfectly cooked meals every time.

Top 3 features of the best microwave ovens in 2025

Best Microwave In 2025 Capacity Type Special Features Samsung 23 L Solo Microwave Oven 23 L Solo Ceramic enamel cavity, Child safety lock, Eco mode Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 L Solo Stainless steel cavity, Vapour clean, Auto-cook menus IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven 24 L Solo Multi-stage cooking, Overheating protection, Sensor alerts Panasonic 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 L Solo Vapour clean, Auto-cook menus, Compact design LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven 20 L Solo i-Wave technology, Steam clean, Anti-bacterial cavity Godrej 30 L Convection Microwave Oven 30 L Convection Rotisserie, Dual Grill Technology, Air Fry function Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven 28 L Convection Curd-making, Power defrost, Ceramic enamel cavity LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven 28 L Convection Health Plus menu, Tandoor Se, Steam cleaning IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven 30 L Convection Rotisserie, Steam clean, Disinfecting Panasonic 27 L Convection Microwave Oven 27 L Convection 360° Heat wrap, Magic Grill, Vapour clean

What size microwave do you need?

Consider your household size and meal preparation needs. A larger capacity is ideal for families, while smaller models are perfect for singles or couples with limited kitchen space.

How important is versatility to you?

If you want more than just reheating, look for models offering grilling, baking, or steaming features. A microwave with various cooking modes can handle diverse meal preparation tasks.

Do you prefer energy efficiency?

Check for microwaves with eco modes or energy-saving features. These models help reduce power consumption, making them a great choice for daily use while keeping energy costs low.

Best microwaves 2025: FAQs What should I look for when buying a microwave? Look for key features such as capacity, cooking power (watts), preset cooking programs, energy efficiency, and safety features like a child lock. Consider whether you need a solo, convection, or grill microwave based on your cooking preferences.

Which type of microwave is best for a family? For families, a convection microwave with a larger capacity (over 25L) is ideal. It offers versatility, allowing you to bake, grill, and cook quickly, making it suitable for diverse meal needs.

How can I make my microwave energy-efficient? Choose a microwave with an energy-saving mode (eco mode) and avoid overcooking or overheating food. Using the microwave for shorter times and ensuring proper ventilation also contributes to better energy use.

Can I use a microwave for baking and grilling? Yes, convection microwaves offer the ability to bake, grill, and roast, giving you the flexibility to prepare a wide range of dishes. Look for a model with convection and grill functions for the best results.

