Lava Bold N1 Pro and Bold N1 launched in India, price starts at 5,999

Lava has expanded its online portfolio of its popular entry-level Bold Series smartphones with the launch of two new 4G mobile phones - Bold N1 Pro and Bold N1 under the Rs. 10000 category. Both smartphones run on Android 14 and pack a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Let’s take a closer look at what these new smartphones have in store for you. Lava Bold N1 Pro and Bold N1 launched in India at a price of Rs. 6,999 and 5,999 respectively. (Lava)

Lava Bold N1 PRO

The Lava Bold N1 Pro features a large 6.67-inch HD Plus punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a sleek design available in Titanium Gold and Stealth Black. The device is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor paired with 4GB + 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. For photography, the Lava Bold N1 Pro features a 50MP AI triple rear camera. It also has an 8MP front camera with screen flash for selfies and video calling. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box.

Under the hood, Lava Bold N1 Pro houses a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support (10W charger in the box). The handset also has features like a side fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, IP54 dust and water resistance.

Lava Bold N1

The Lava Bold N1 features a 6.75-inch HD+ display. It features a 13MP AI dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the device is powered by the UNISOC Octa-Core processor paired with 4GB+ 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device runs on Android 14 out of the box. Additionally, the device runs on Android 14 Go edition.

On the other hand, Lava Bold N1 houses a 5000mAh battery with Type-C 10W charging. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and Anonymous Call Recording. It also has an IP54 rating to give protection against dust and water splashes.

Lava Bold N1 PRO, Lava Bold N1: Pricing, Colour Option and more

The Lava Bold N1 PRO is priced at Rs. 6,699 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Lava Bold N1 is priced at Rs. 5,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Both devices are available in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colour options and will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The Lava is also offering Free Service@Home for the Bold series users across India, alongside those who purchased it at retail outlets.