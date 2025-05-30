Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Which budget phone offers better value in India

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Lava has expanded its budget lineup with the launch of Bold N1 and Bold N1 Pro, which aim to target entry-level users in India. The Lava Bold N1 Pro features a 6.67-inch HD+ display and UNISOC T606 processor with 4GB RAM. However, it faces strong competition from the recently launched Poco C71, which offers similar features at a comparable price. Here’s a detailed specs comparison of these two devices to help you make an informed decision. Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: A close look at their key features, pricing, and performance differences.(Lava, Poco)

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Display and Design

The Lava Bold N1 Pro features a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device also comes with an IP54 certification to give the device protection against basic dust and water.

In comparison, the Poco C71 comes with a slightly larger 6.88-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, and it also supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It includes a peak brightness of 600 nits and carries an IP52 rating, which offers limited dust and splash resistance. It also provides a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In short, Poco C71 offers a slightly larger screen and higher brightness. Both phones support the same refresh rate.

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Processor and Performance

The Lava Bold N1 Pro is powered by the UNISOC T606 octa-core processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 4GB virtual RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

In contrast, the Poco C71 uses a UNISOC T7250 processor built on a 12nm process and pairs with either 4GB or 6GB LPDDR4X RAM. It includes 64GB or 128GB eMMC 5.1, expandable up to 2TB using a microSD card.

In short, Poco C71 offers a newer chipset, higher RAM variant, and greater expandable storage capacity.

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Camera

Lava Bold N1 Pro features a 50MP AI-powered triple rear camera setup with LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera supported by screen flash.

Meanwhile, Poco C71 camera features a 32MP dual AI camera on the rear and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Battery and Charging

Lava Bold N1 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, it includes only a 10W charger in the box.

Meanwhile, the Poco C71 packs a slightly larger 5,200mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

In short, Poco C71 edges out slightly in battery capacity, while Lava offers a faster charging rate, though limited by the bundled charger.

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Software

The Bold N1 Pro runs a full version of Android 14 without bloatware.

In contrast, the Poco C71 ships with Android 15 (Go Edition), and the company promises 2 years of OS updates along with 4 years of security patches.

In short, the Poco C71 leads in software support with a longer update promise, though it uses the lightweight Go Edition.

Lava Bold N1 Pro vs Poco C71: Price and Variants

The Lava Bold N1 PRO comes in a single configuration and is priced at Rs. 6,699 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Meanwhile, the Poco C71 starts at Rs. 6,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant, and Rs. 7,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant.

Final Thoughts

Both the Lava Blaze N1 Pro and Poco C71 smartphones cater to entry-level needs with minor differences in display, processor, battery, and software. Since they fall in a similar price range, your choice should depend on which features matter most to you. Compare their specifications carefully to decide which suits your needs better.