Lava Storm Play and Storm Lite launching in India on June 13 - All details

Lava has confirmed the launch date for its new smartphones, the Storm Play and Storm Lite, scheduled for June 13th in India. The devices will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India. A dedicated Amazon listing has revealed key design elements and hardware specifications ahead of the launch. Let’s take a look at what these devices may offer. Lava will launch Storm Play and Storm Lite mobile phones in India on June 13.(Amazon)

Lava Storm Play: Key Features (Expected)

The Lava Storm Play will be the first smartphone globally to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7060 chipset. This octa-core processor clocks up to 2.6GHz and includes an IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for graphics processing. The phone will come equipped with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, indicating a focus on performance and speed improvements. Design-wise, the Storm Play sports a boxy frame with rounded corners. The volume rocker and power buttons sit on the right side of the device.

Also read: WWDC 2025: How to Watch Apple’s Live Event and What to Expect from iOS 26, AI Tools and More

In terms of camera, the Storm Play will house dual sensors, with one lens integrated into a visor-style module similar to that seen on Google Pixel phones. An LED flash sits alongside the camera setup, and a ‘50MP’ label is engraved near the sensors.

Also read: Google pauses 'Ask Photos' AI Feature to address performance issues

Lava Storm Lite: Key Features (Expected)

The Lava Storm Lite model will debut as the first phone in India to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, an upgrade over the Dimensity 6300. It features a square camera module on the back with dual lenses and an LED flash. Like the Storm Play, the camera carries a ‘50MP’ marking. The phone’s right edge holds the volume rocker and power button. The Storm Lite appears in a beige or gold shade, while the Storm Play comes in blue.

Also read: Alcatel V3 Ultra, V3 Pro and V3 Classic launched in India with NXTPAPER display tech - Details

Further details on features and pricing have not been disclosed yet. The Lava Storm 5G, launched in December 2023 at a price of Rs. 13,499, could offer a pricing reference point for the new models. The Storm Lite is expected to be a more affordable option compared to the Storm Play.