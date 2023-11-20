Lethal Company takes Steam by storm, becomes most popular survival game

Indie horror-survival game Lethal Company continues to break Steam records, surpassing the 100,000 active player milestone only a month after its release. As of today (November 20), Lethal Company has gained over 115,000 players. It also became one of the highest-grossing games on the platforms, the likes of which include, Baldur’s Gate 3, Risk of Rain Returns, and Call of Duty. The co-op multiplayer game garnered huge success after going viral on social media. Several fans have shared rave reviews about the game confirming that its success is well-earned.

Lethal Company takes Steam by storm(Steam)

With a 10/10 rating on Steam, Lethal Company has become one of the most talked about games recently. It is developed and published by Zeekerss, who recently took to social media to announce Lethal Comapny's milestone of reaching a record-high number of active players on Steam. Zeekerss' X, formerly Twitter post reads, “While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing. Releasing updates for this game will be very fun.”

According to Steam, Lethal Company is “a co-op horror about scavenging at abandoned moons to sell scrap to the company.” With 20,713 reviews on the platform, the players' response falls under the category of “overwhelmingly positive.” A reviewer wrote on Steam, “Easily the best coop game I have played in years. Highly recommend and am eagerly waiting to see what updates they introduce in the future. Highly recommend giving it a try, its got just the right magic to make it a wonderful breath of fresh air in terms of game quality compared to everything else lately.”

One more said, “Most fun I've had with friends in a looong time. Would get scared by my friend screaming across the map again 10/10.” Yet another review reads, “The Steam trailer really doesn't do this game justice. Its extremely early access right now, and the gameplay itself is nothing too spectacular (yet), but the super dynamic proximity chat is what really makes this game for me. Hearing the muffled screams of someone getting choked out by a bug, followed shortly after by the panicked wails of another crewmember running for the life, is likely one of the funniest things I have ever experienced in a video game. It truly is such a simple, yet infinitely expandable mechanic that I am really exited to see build upon in the future.”

