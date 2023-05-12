Linda Yaccarino to succeed Elon Musk as Twitter CEO: 5 things about her

Twitter owner Elon Musk, following his earlier announcement of having found a new boss for his social media enterprise, confirmed Friday evening that Linda Yaccarino will succeed him as the chief executive officer.

Chairman, Advertising Sales and Client Partnerships NBCUniversal Linda Yaccarino.(AFP file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hoping that under Linda's leadership, Twitter will soar to new heights, Musk also clarified his future role at the company. "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! She will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," he tweeted.

Here are five things about the new boss of Twitter and her role:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1)Linda has been associated with NBC Universal since 2011, where, according to her LinkedIn profile, she is the chairperson of global advertising and partnerships. Her bio reads, "...a strategic and operational bridge across the entirety of NBC Universal...responsible for stewarding and monetizing the company’s industry-leading portfolios."

2)She is an alumna of the prestigious Pennsylvania State University in the United States, where she studied liberal arts and telecommunications from 1981-1985.

3)Before NBC Universal, Linda served the global media conglomerate Turner for 19 years until 2011. Her role there has been described as Executive Vice President/COO of Advertising Sales, Marketing, and Acquisitions.

4)She has received dozens of awards, as per her profile, including being named among the most powerful women in entertainment by multiple platforms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5)Her over 11-year journey at NBC Universal comes to a halt with this new endeavor, which is expected to give Musk time off from Twitter to focus more on Tesla Inc. Since his chaotic takeover in October last year, Twitter has gone through many changes, including job cuts, new policies, and a new revenue model. With Linda's arrival, it will be even more fascinating to see the transformative strategies she brings to the table.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON