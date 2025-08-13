LinkedIn adds Mini Sudoku to keep users engaged beyond professional networking

LinkedIn has found a unique way to boost daily engagement and strengthen user retention by adding a quick, brain-teasing puzzle to its platform. The professional networking site has introduced Mini Sudoku, its sixth in-app game, to keep users coming back to the app. The introduction of Mini Sudoku is a testament to LinkedIn's innovative approach to user engagement.(REUTERS)

The new puzzle is a scaled-down version of the classic Sudoku, developed in collaboration with Japanese puzzle publisher Nikoli and three-time World Sudoku Champion Thomas Snyder. Instead of the standard 9x9 grid, Mini Sudoku uses a 6x6 format that can be completed in just two to three minutes. This shorter format is aimed at busy professionals looking for a brief mental break without getting distracted from work.

Lakshman Somasundaram, Senior Director of Product at LinkedIn, emphasised the strategic intent behind the game's design, stating, "We don’t want to have a puzzle on LinkedIn that takes 20 minutes to solve. We’re not games for games’ sake." The introduction of Mini Sudoku is part of LinkedIn's broader strategy to foster user engagement and interaction through casual gaming, providing a balance between productivity and recreation.

Mini Sudoku puzzles get progressively harder through the week, and each day comes with a short video from Snyder himself, sharing tips and demonstrating how to solve them. Known as “Dr. Sudoku” and founder of Grandmaster Puzzles, Snyder has also contributed to LinkedIn’s hint feature, making the game accessible for both beginners and experienced players.

User engagement and retention

Since the introduction of in-app games, LinkedIn has observed significant user engagement. A spokesperson reported that millions of users play LinkedIn games daily, with peak activity at 7 a.m. ET. Notably, 86% of users return the following day, and 82% continue playing a week later. The games have become a tool for sparking conversations and fostering connections among users, particularly within professional networks.

A growing part of LinkedIn’s strategy

Launched in 2003 and acquired by Microsoft in 2016, LinkedIn continues to expand its offerings beyond job listings and recruitment tools. Alongside a personalised video feed and other social features, the gaming initiative reflects a shift toward keeping users active on the platform for more reasons than just work.

The launch of Mini Sudoku reinforces LinkedIn’s approach of blending professional networking with moments of light entertainment, keeping users engaged, connected, and coming back for more.